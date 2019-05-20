Eisteddfod Results
Friday, May 17th
Section 3 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 79 Romana Bellew
2nd 78.5 Eden Barwick
2nd 78.5 Vincent Robins
3rd 78 Tia Hicks
3rd 78 Sienna Westcott
Section 75 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 78.5 Zoe Gauci
2nd 78 Jessica Bock
3rd 77.5 Donta Whitham
Section 32 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 77 Sienna Westcott
2nd 76 Romana Bellew
Section 55 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 77 Electra Cox, Tillie Hungerford
2nd 76 Charlie King, Jasmyn Promnitz
3rd 73 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis-Gee, Anika Hawke
Section 54 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 75 Sienna Westcott, Tegan Westcott
2nd 74 Aria Bauer, Georgia May
Section 101 - MODERN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Eliza Eather
R/UP 79.5 Mia Harth
Section 76 - TAP IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 78 Sienna Westcott
2nd 77.5 Zayde Martin
3rd 77 Sierra Cheviot
Section 5 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 81 Dylan Itzstein
2nd 80 Eliza Eather
3rd 78 Kristy Larkin
Section 79 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 76 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
3rd 75 Epic Studios B
Section 8 - CLASSICAL POINTE SOLO - OPEN
1st 82 Heather Maitland
2nd 79 Kirby Richardson
3rd 78 Katie Webse
3rd 78 Alexys Minns
Section 11 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Dylan Itzstein
2nd 79 Lily Cooling
3rd 78.5 Kristy Larkin
Section 56 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Heather Maitland, Chloe Cowan
2nd 77 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow
Section 12 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Kirby Richardson
2nd 79 Heather Maitland
3rd 78 Kate Alexander
Saturday, May 18th
Section 37 - SPEED TAP SOLO UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 81 Emmerson Broomhall
2nd 80 Lila McGrath
3rd 79 Dylan Itzstein
Section 6 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Heather Maitland
2nd 79 Kirby Richardson
3rd 78 Isabella O'Donnell
Section 28 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 80 Patrick Robertson
2nd 79 Lila McGrath
3rd 78 Charlotte Peacock
3rd 78 Lila Patterson
Section 110 - TINY TOTS 6 YEARS AND UNDER GROUP ( ANY DANCE )
1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 76 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
Section 97 - CLASSICAL BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 81.5 Dylan Itzstein
R/UP 80 Eliza Eather
Section 102 - MODERN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80.5 Keeley Tzoutzias
R/UP 80 Paige Baker
Section 80 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 78 Epic Studios Australia
3rd 76 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
Section 63 - MODERN JAZZ DUO/TRIO UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 77 Charlotte Peacock, Mia Neinert
2nd 76 Chalee Collins, Kathleen Kamay, Summer Kilsby
3rd 75.5 Aislynn Smith, Jacinda Alley
Section 23 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 81 Millie O'Brien
2nd 80 Ebony Harris
3rd 79 Lily Cooling
Section 100 - TAP CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80.5 Jessica Bock
R/UP 79.5 Mitchell Westcott