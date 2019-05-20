Eisteddfod Results

Zayde Martin in Section 76 - Tap improvisation under 10 years (Time Rule trophy)

Friday, May 17th

Section 3 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 79 Romana Bellew

2nd 78.5 Eden Barwick

2nd 78.5 Vincent Robins

3rd 78 Tia Hicks

3rd 78 Sienna Westcott

Section 75 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 78.5 Zoe Gauci

2nd 78 Jessica Bock

3rd 77.5 Donta Whitham

Section 32 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 77 Sienna Westcott

2nd 76 Romana Bellew

Section 55 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 77 Electra Cox, Tillie Hungerford

2nd 76 Charlie King, Jasmyn Promnitz

3rd 73 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis-Gee, Anika Hawke

Section 54 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 75 Sienna Westcott, Tegan Westcott

2nd 74 Aria Bauer, Georgia May

Section 101 - MODERN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Eliza Eather

R/UP 79.5 Mia Harth

Section 76 - TAP IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 78 Sienna Westcott

2nd 77.5 Zayde Martin

3rd 77 Sierra Cheviot

Section 5 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 81 Dylan Itzstein

2nd 80 Eliza Eather

3rd 78 Kristy Larkin

Section 79 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 76 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

3rd 75 Epic Studios B

Section 8 - CLASSICAL POINTE SOLO - OPEN

1st 82 Heather Maitland

2nd 79 Kirby Richardson

3rd 78 Katie Webse

3rd 78 Alexys Minns

Section 11 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Dylan Itzstein

2nd 79 Lily Cooling

3rd 78.5 Kristy Larkin

Section 56 - CLASSICAL BALLET OR DEMI-CHARACTER DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Heather Maitland, Chloe Cowan

2nd 77 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow

Section 12 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Kirby Richardson

2nd 79 Heather Maitland

3rd 78 Kate Alexander

Saturday, May 18th

Section 37 - SPEED TAP SOLO UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 81 Emmerson Broomhall

2nd 80 Lila McGrath

3rd 79 Dylan Itzstein

Section 6 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Heather Maitland

2nd 79 Kirby Richardson

3rd 78 Isabella O'Donnell

Section 28 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 80 Patrick Robertson

2nd 79 Lila McGrath

3rd 78 Charlotte Peacock

3rd 78 Lila Patterson

Section 110 - TINY TOTS 6 YEARS AND UNDER GROUP ( ANY DANCE )

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 76 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

Section 97 - CLASSICAL BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 81.5 Dylan Itzstein

R/UP 80 Eliza Eather

Section 102 - MODERN JAZZ CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80.5 Keeley Tzoutzias

R/UP 80 Paige Baker

Section 80 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 78 Epic Studios Australia

3rd 76 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

Section 63 - MODERN JAZZ DUO/TRIO UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 77 Charlotte Peacock, Mia Neinert

2nd 76 Chalee Collins, Kathleen Kamay, Summer Kilsby

3rd 75.5 Aislynn Smith, Jacinda Alley

Section 23 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 81 Millie O'Brien

2nd 80 Ebony Harris

3rd 79 Lily Cooling

Section 100 - TAP CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80.5 Jessica Bock

R/UP 79.5 Mitchell Westcott