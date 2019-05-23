Eisteddfod Results
Monday, May 20
Section 257 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86.5 Shannon Dalley
2nd 86 Meghan Graham
3rd 85 Alain Li
Section 235 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 11 YEARS
1st 86 Hayden Ellis
2nd 81 Darcy Merriman-McKay
3rd 80 Jack Watson
Section 203 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6 ENROLMENT 250 TO 450 - Time Limit 8 minutes
1st 89 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 88 The Hall State School
3rd 84 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
Section 211 - PRIMARY SCHOOL FREESTYLE NOVELTY CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3 ENROLMENT OVER 200
1st 85 St Peter's School
2nd 84.5 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
3rd 84 St Joseph's Wandal
Section 229 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 13 YEARS
1st 86 Shannon Dalley
2nd 85 Ella Giles
3rd 83 Molly Quinn
Section 252 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE DUO/TRIO 14 & UNDER 18 YEARS
1st 90 Mollie Merry-Simpson, Manya Chauhan
2nd 89 Luca Mella, Ella Kibblewhite-Claus
3rd 85 Brady Acutt, Dominic Chavasse, Isaac Burton
Section 200 - SECONDARY SCHOOL CHOIR - MINIMUM 20 VOICES UNDER 18
1st 89 Emmaus College
2nd 88 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
3rd 87 Rockhampton Grammar School
3rd 87 The Cathedral College
Section 221 - SMALL VOCAL GROUP U/18 YEARS - 8 TO 16 VOICES
1st 88 RGGS Bella Voce
2nd 87.5 RGS B
3rd 86 The Cathedral College
Section 220 - FOLK GROUP - SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 89 RGGS Bella Voce Gold
2nd 87 St Ursula's College A
3rd 86 RGGS Bella Voce White
Section 231 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 15 YEARS
1st 87 Abbi Chapman
2nd 86 Mollie Merry-Simpson
3rd 85 Manya Chauhan
Section 271 - ARIA CONTEST ADULT / YOUNG ADULT
1st 84 Eleanor Ball
2nd 83 Meredith Ward
3rd 81 Pippa Collins
Tuesday, May 21st
Section 240 - SACRED SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 87 Hayden Ellis
2nd 86 Ella Plumb
3rd 85.5 Tayah Ellis
3rd 85.5 Louise Phillips
Section 202 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3
1st 87 Frenchville State School
2nd 86 Mt Archer State School
3rd 84 Sacred Heart Primary School
Section 206 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 6
1st 85 Ridgelands State School A
2nd 83.5 Wowan State School B
3rd 83 Ridgelands State School B
Section 219 - FOLK GROUP - PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 85 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 84.5 Sacred Heart Primary School A
3rd 84 The Hall State School
Section 201 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6
1st 85.5 Sacred Heart Primary School
2nd 85 Mt Archer State School
3rd 84 Frenchville State School
Section 209 - PRIMARY SCHOOL BOYS CHOIR YEARS PREP - 6
1st 86 The Hall State School
2nd 84 Mt Archer State School
Section 216 - FOLK SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 88 Mollie Merry-Simpson
2nd 86.5 Elijah March-Hoolihan
3rd 86 Abbi Chapman
Section 238 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Isaac Graham
2nd 83 Isaac Burton
Section 237 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 84.5 Benedict Wright
2nd 84 Luca Mella
3rd 83.5 Caeleb Curtis
Section 248 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO 15 YEARS
1st 88 Abbi Chapman
2nd 86 Mollie Merry-Simpson
3rd 84 Tia Wilson
Section 249 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88.5 Roxy McDonald
2nd 88 Isaac Graham
3rd 86 Bryn Robertson
Section 276 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT
1st 85 Samuel Smith
2nd 84 Eleanor Ball
3rd 83 William Smith