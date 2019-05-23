Menu
Sacred Heart Primary School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)
Sacred Heart Primary School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)
Eisteddfod Results

23rd May 2019 6:00 AM
Monday, May 20

Section 257 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86.5 Shannon Dalley

2nd 86 Meghan Graham

3rd 85 Alain Li

Lighthouse Christian School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)
Lighthouse Christian School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)

Section 235 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 11 YEARS

1st 86 Hayden Ellis

2nd 81 Darcy Merriman-McKay

3rd 80 Jack Watson

Section 203 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6 ENROLMENT 250 TO 450 - Time Limit 8 minutes

1st 89 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 88 The Hall State School

3rd 84 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

Sacred Heart Primary School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)
Sacred Heart Primary School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)

Section 211 - PRIMARY SCHOOL FREESTYLE NOVELTY CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3 ENROLMENT OVER 200

1st 85 St Peter's School

2nd 84.5 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

3rd 84 St Joseph's Wandal

Section 229 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 13 YEARS

1st 86 Shannon Dalley

2nd 85 Ella Giles

3rd 83 Molly Quinn

Rockhampton Grammar School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)
Rockhampton Grammar School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy)

Section 252 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE DUO/TRIO 14 & UNDER 18 YEARS

1st 90 Mollie Merry-Simpson, Manya Chauhan

2nd 89 Luca Mella, Ella Kibblewhite-Claus

3rd 85 Brady Acutt, Dominic Chavasse, Isaac Burton

Section 200 - SECONDARY SCHOOL CHOIR - MINIMUM 20 VOICES UNDER 18

1st 89 Emmaus College

2nd 88 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

3rd 87 Rockhampton Grammar School

3rd 87 The Cathedral College

Section 221 - SMALL VOCAL GROUP U/18 YEARS - 8 TO 16 VOICES

1st 88 RGGS Bella Voce

2nd 87.5 RGS B

3rd 86 The Cathedral College

Section 220 - FOLK GROUP - SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 89 RGGS Bella Voce Gold

2nd 87 St Ursula's College A

3rd 86 RGGS Bella Voce White

Section 231 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 15 YEARS

1st 87 Abbi Chapman

2nd 86 Mollie Merry-Simpson

3rd 85 Manya Chauhan

Section 271 - ARIA CONTEST ADULT / YOUNG ADULT

1st 84 Eleanor Ball

2nd 83 Meredith Ward

3rd 81 Pippa Collins

Tuesday, May 21st

Section 240 - SACRED SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 87 Hayden Ellis

2nd 86 Ella Plumb

3rd 85.5 Tayah Ellis

3rd 85.5 Louise Phillips

Section 202 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3

1st 87 Frenchville State School

2nd 86 Mt Archer State School

3rd 84 Sacred Heart Primary School

Section 206 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 6

1st 85 Ridgelands State School A

2nd 83.5 Wowan State School B

3rd 83 Ridgelands State School B

Section 219 - FOLK GROUP - PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 85 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 84.5 Sacred Heart Primary School A

3rd 84 The Hall State School

Section 201 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6

1st 85.5 Sacred Heart Primary School

2nd 85 Mt Archer State School

3rd 84 Frenchville State School

Section 209 - PRIMARY SCHOOL BOYS CHOIR YEARS PREP - 6

1st 86 The Hall State School

2nd 84 Mt Archer State School

Section 216 - FOLK SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 88 Mollie Merry-Simpson

2nd 86.5 Elijah March-Hoolihan

3rd 86 Abbi Chapman

Section 238 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Isaac Graham

2nd 83 Isaac Burton

Section 237 - BOYS VOCAL SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 84.5 Benedict Wright

2nd 84 Luca Mella

3rd 83.5 Caeleb Curtis

Section 248 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO 15 YEARS

1st 88 Abbi Chapman

2nd 86 Mollie Merry-Simpson

3rd 84 Tia Wilson

Section 249 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88.5 Roxy McDonald

2nd 88 Isaac Graham

3rd 86 Bryn Robertson

Section 276 - MUSICAL COMEDY / MUSIC THEATRE SOLO ADULT/YOUNG ADULT

1st 85 Samuel Smith

2nd 84 Eleanor Ball

3rd 83 William Smith

