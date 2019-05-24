Eisteddfod results

ISOBEL Ellis, who is "six turning seven” won the Ayesha Hall trophy for vocal solo under 7 years at Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod on Thursday.

Isobel's singing teacher is "Mummy at home and Mummy when she's teaching at school [St Mary's].”

Her older sister and brother are also talented performers.

Isobel's choice of song was The Zoo, which isn't surprising as she's visited many zoos around the world.

The Ellis family is well travelled, having already visited Norway, Paris, England and Korea.

Wednesday, May 22nd

Section 241 - SACRED SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86.5 Meghan Graham

2nd 86 Shannon Smith

3rd 85.5 Alain Li

AHOY, MATEYS: St Benedicts Catholic Primary School students in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy) at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Jann Houley

Section 208 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3

1st 86 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 85.5 Glenmore State School

3rd 83.5 The Hall State School

Rockhampton Grammar School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy) Jann Houley

Section 212 - PRIMARY SCHOOL FREESTYLE NOVELTY CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6

1st 86 St Joseph's Wandal

2nd 85.5 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

3rd 85 Lighthouse Christian School

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy) Jann Houley

Section 215 - FOLK SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 85 Alain Li

2nd 84.5 Meghan Graham

3rd 84 Shannon Smith

Berserker Street State School in Section 211 - Primary School Freestyle Novelty Choir Prep-3 (Graff Family perpetual trophy) Jann Houley

Section 258 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 86.5 Mollie Merry-Simpson

2nd 86 Benedict Wright

3rd 85.5 Fynn Moran

Section 263 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT U/12 YEARS

1st 86 Ruby Rowland, Toby Rowland

Section 264 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86 Alain Li, Shannon Smith

2nd 84 Louise Phillips, Preston Long

Section 265 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT 14 & U/18 YEARS

1st 85 Olivia Offord, Sansuka De Silva

Section 280 - MUSICAL THEATRE GROUP U/18 YEARS

1st 90 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

2nd 85 Emmaus College

3rd 84 St Peter's School

Section 285 - GLEE GROUP SECONDARY SCHOOLS

1st 86 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 85 RGGS Bellas

Section 232 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 84.5 Roxy McDonald

2nd 84 Ella Kibblewhite-Claus

3rd 82.5 Ellen Walsh

Section 267 - VOCAL SOLO YOUNG ADULT

1st 85.5 Pippa Collins

2nd 85 William Smith

3rd 84.5 Samuel Smith