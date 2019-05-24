Eisteddfod results
ISOBEL Ellis, who is "six turning seven” won the Ayesha Hall trophy for vocal solo under 7 years at Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod on Thursday.
Isobel's singing teacher is "Mummy at home and Mummy when she's teaching at school [St Mary's].”
Her older sister and brother are also talented performers.
Isobel's choice of song was The Zoo, which isn't surprising as she's visited many zoos around the world.
The Ellis family is well travelled, having already visited Norway, Paris, England and Korea.
Wednesday, May 22nd
Section 241 - SACRED SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86.5 Meghan Graham
2nd 86 Shannon Smith
3rd 85.5 Alain Li
Section 208 - PRIMARY SCHOOL VOCAL CHOIR YEARS PREP - 3
1st 86 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 85.5 Glenmore State School
3rd 83.5 The Hall State School
Section 212 - PRIMARY SCHOOL FREESTYLE NOVELTY CHOIR YEARS 4 - 6
1st 86 St Joseph's Wandal
2nd 85.5 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
3rd 85 Lighthouse Christian School
Section 215 - FOLK SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 85 Alain Li
2nd 84.5 Meghan Graham
3rd 84 Shannon Smith
Section 258 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 86.5 Mollie Merry-Simpson
2nd 86 Benedict Wright
3rd 85.5 Fynn Moran
Section 263 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT U/12 YEARS
1st 86 Ruby Rowland, Toby Rowland
Section 264 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86 Alain Li, Shannon Smith
2nd 84 Louise Phillips, Preston Long
Section 265 - VOCAL SOLO WITH ACCOMPANIMENT 14 & U/18 YEARS
1st 85 Olivia Offord, Sansuka De Silva
Section 280 - MUSICAL THEATRE GROUP U/18 YEARS
1st 90 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
2nd 85 Emmaus College
3rd 84 St Peter's School
Section 285 - GLEE GROUP SECONDARY SCHOOLS
1st 86 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 85 RGGS Bellas
Section 232 - GIRLS VOCAL SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 84.5 Roxy McDonald
2nd 84 Ella Kibblewhite-Claus
3rd 82.5 Ellen Walsh
Section 267 - VOCAL SOLO YOUNG ADULT
1st 85.5 Pippa Collins
2nd 85 William Smith
3rd 84.5 Samuel Smith