Eisteddfod results

TALENTED DUO: Kathleen and Megan Nguyen at the eisteddfod on Wednesday

TALENTED DUO: Kathleen and Megan Nguyen at the eisteddfod on Wednesday Jann Houley

KATHLEEN Nguyen won the 11 yrs Australian composer section with a dreamy piece called Reverie by Miriam Hyde during the last week of Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod.

"It has a lot of character and dynamics,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Kathleen, who also plays violin, credits her teacher Miss Bernadette Gorman from Major Player with whom she's studied for more than three years.

Her favourite quote is "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard”

Kathleen's composed and confident performance belied her tendency toward stage fright, her mother said.

"It's a big thing for her to get up there and go with the music,” Mrs Nguyen said.

Little sister, Megan, won a trophy the same morning in the 7 yrs and under Modern Music section, with a swinging delivery of In the Mood.

Megan also participated in ballet and jazz dance sections.

The siblings said they shared a piano at home, with whoever called dibs getting in to rehearse first.

Tuesday, May 28th

Section 400 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) U/7 YEARS

1st 85.5 Sienna Murray

2nd 85 Adam Chahboune

3rd 84.5 Ariana Curry

Section 443 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 8 & U/10 YEARS

1st 87 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 86.5 Zackary Makings

3rd 86 Genevieve Smith

Section 426 - PIANO DUET U/10 YEARS

1st 84 Sienna Murray, Lewis Jahnke

2nd 83.5 Megan Nguyen, Mackenzie Lawn

3rd 83 Jiana Silang, Lianah Carlson

Section 402 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 8 YEARS

1st 86 Maggie Zhou

2nd 85 Benjamin Curry

3rd 84.5 Shaunak Naik

Section 401 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 7 YEARS

1st 87 Megan Nguyen

2nd 85 Johnathan Goodsall

3rd 84 Alex Harris

Section 412 - BACH PIANO SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 85 Katie Kerr

2nd 84.5 Carl Enriquez

3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade

Section 403 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 9 YEARS

1st 88 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 85 Genevieve Smith

3rd 84.5 Zackary Makings

Section 415 - BACH PIANO SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 91 Isaac Graham

Section 427 - PIANO DUET 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 86 Deepanshu Bhowmik, Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 85 Alistair McKenzie, Alessandra Williams

3rd 84.5 Abenaya Suntharavadivel, James Silang

Section 441 - PIANO SIGHT READING 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Isaac Graham

Section 439 - PIANO SIGHT READING 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 85 Christopher Ilott

2nd 84 Jasmin Lumley

Section 414 - BACH PIANO SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 86 Eva Kerr

2nd 85.5 Cathleen Han

3rd 85 Lance Torres

Section 420 - BEETHOVEN SONATA U/18 YEARS ONE MOVEMENT

2nd 83 Neeve Saw

Section 418 - PIANO SONATINAS 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 83 Paarbon Siddiqui

3rd 81 Preston Long

Section 447 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 87 Lily Morrison

2nd 86.5 Cathleen Han

2nd 86.5 Grace Crow

3rd 85.5 Lucy McCartney

Section 431 - PIANO DUET U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Isaac Graham, Meghan Graham

Wednesday, May 29th

Section 449 - MODERN MUSIC 7 YEARS & UNDER

1st 87 Megan Nguyen

2nd 85 Lucy Clarke

Section 445 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 11 YEARS

1st 86 Kathleen Nguyen

2nd 85 James Silang

3rd 84.5 Alessandra Williams

Section 404 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 10 YEARS

1st 86 Jaxon Schravemade

2nd 85 Deepanshu Bhowmik

3rd 84.5 Katie Kerr

Section 411 - BACH PIANO SOLO U/10 YEARS

1st 85 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 83.5 Megan Nguyen

3rd 81 Patrick Joyce

Section 435 - PIANO QUICK STUDY U/12 YEARS

1st 86 Carl Enriquez

2nd 84.5 Ella Tatnell

3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade

Section 450 - MODERN MUSIC 8 & U/10 YEARS

1st 85 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 84 Zackary Makings

3rd 83.5 Aran Schravemade

Section 416 - PIANO SONATINAS U/10 YEARS

1st 86 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 85 Megan Nguyen

3rd 83.5 Zackary Makings

Section 444 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 10 YEARS

1st 85 Renae Palmer

2nd 84.5 Connor Alley

3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade

Section 413 - BACH PIANO SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 87 Alain Li

2nd 85 Jasmin Lumley

3rd 84.5 Max Morrison

Section 419 - PIANO SONATINAS 14 & U/18 YEARS

1st 85 Lance Torres

Section 440 - PIANO SIGHT READING 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 84 Lance Torres

Section 409 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 86 Isaac Graham

2nd 85 Rumbi Padya

3rd 84.5 Sansuka De Silva

Section 429 - PIANO DUET 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 87 Lily Morrison, Grace Crow

2nd 86 Max Morrison, Lance Torres

3rd 85.5 Chelsea Wu, Lucy McCartney

Section 436 - PIANO QUICK STUDY 12 & U/15 YEARS

1st 87 Jasmin Lumley

2nd 85 Liam Smith

Section 422 - SONATA - ANY COMPOSER OTHER THAN BEETHOVEN U/18 YEARS

1st 87 Cathleen Han

2nd 85.5 Alain Li

3rd 84 Lily Morrison