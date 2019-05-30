Eisteddfod results
KATHLEEN Nguyen won the 11 yrs Australian composer section with a dreamy piece called Reverie by Miriam Hyde during the last week of Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod.
"It has a lot of character and dynamics,” she said.
Kathleen, who also plays violin, credits her teacher Miss Bernadette Gorman from Major Player with whom she's studied for more than three years.
Her favourite quote is "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard”
Kathleen's composed and confident performance belied her tendency toward stage fright, her mother said.
"It's a big thing for her to get up there and go with the music,” Mrs Nguyen said.
Little sister, Megan, won a trophy the same morning in the 7 yrs and under Modern Music section, with a swinging delivery of In the Mood.
Megan also participated in ballet and jazz dance sections.
The siblings said they shared a piano at home, with whoever called dibs getting in to rehearse first.
Tuesday, May 28th
Section 400 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) U/7 YEARS
1st 85.5 Sienna Murray
2nd 85 Adam Chahboune
3rd 84.5 Ariana Curry
Section 443 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 8 & U/10 YEARS
1st 87 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 86.5 Zackary Makings
3rd 86 Genevieve Smith
Section 426 - PIANO DUET U/10 YEARS
1st 84 Sienna Murray, Lewis Jahnke
2nd 83.5 Megan Nguyen, Mackenzie Lawn
3rd 83 Jiana Silang, Lianah Carlson
Section 402 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 8 YEARS
1st 86 Maggie Zhou
2nd 85 Benjamin Curry
3rd 84.5 Shaunak Naik
Section 401 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 7 YEARS
1st 87 Megan Nguyen
2nd 85 Johnathan Goodsall
3rd 84 Alex Harris
Section 412 - BACH PIANO SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 85 Katie Kerr
2nd 84.5 Carl Enriquez
3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade
Section 403 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 9 YEARS
1st 88 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 85 Genevieve Smith
3rd 84.5 Zackary Makings
Section 415 - BACH PIANO SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 91 Isaac Graham
Section 427 - PIANO DUET 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 86 Deepanshu Bhowmik, Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 85 Alistair McKenzie, Alessandra Williams
3rd 84.5 Abenaya Suntharavadivel, James Silang
Section 441 - PIANO SIGHT READING 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Isaac Graham
Section 439 - PIANO SIGHT READING 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 85 Christopher Ilott
2nd 84 Jasmin Lumley
Section 414 - BACH PIANO SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 86 Eva Kerr
2nd 85.5 Cathleen Han
3rd 85 Lance Torres
Section 420 - BEETHOVEN SONATA U/18 YEARS ONE MOVEMENT
2nd 83 Neeve Saw
Section 418 - PIANO SONATINAS 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 83 Paarbon Siddiqui
3rd 81 Preston Long
Section 447 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 87 Lily Morrison
2nd 86.5 Cathleen Han
2nd 86.5 Grace Crow
3rd 85.5 Lucy McCartney
Section 431 - PIANO DUET U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Isaac Graham, Meghan Graham
Wednesday, May 29th
Section 449 - MODERN MUSIC 7 YEARS & UNDER
1st 87 Megan Nguyen
2nd 85 Lucy Clarke
Section 445 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 11 YEARS
1st 86 Kathleen Nguyen
2nd 85 James Silang
3rd 84.5 Alessandra Williams
Section 404 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 10 YEARS
1st 86 Jaxon Schravemade
2nd 85 Deepanshu Bhowmik
3rd 84.5 Katie Kerr
Section 411 - BACH PIANO SOLO U/10 YEARS
1st 85 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 83.5 Megan Nguyen
3rd 81 Patrick Joyce
Section 435 - PIANO QUICK STUDY U/12 YEARS
1st 86 Carl Enriquez
2nd 84.5 Ella Tatnell
3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade
Section 450 - MODERN MUSIC 8 & U/10 YEARS
1st 85 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 84 Zackary Makings
3rd 83.5 Aran Schravemade
Section 416 - PIANO SONATINAS U/10 YEARS
1st 86 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 85 Megan Nguyen
3rd 83.5 Zackary Makings
Section 444 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 10 YEARS
1st 85 Renae Palmer
2nd 84.5 Connor Alley
3rd 84 Jaxon Schravemade
Section 413 - BACH PIANO SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 87 Alain Li
2nd 85 Jasmin Lumley
3rd 84.5 Max Morrison
Section 419 - PIANO SONATINAS 14 & U/18 YEARS
1st 85 Lance Torres
Section 440 - PIANO SIGHT READING 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 84 Lance Torres
Section 409 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 86 Isaac Graham
2nd 85 Rumbi Padya
3rd 84.5 Sansuka De Silva
Section 429 - PIANO DUET 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 87 Lily Morrison, Grace Crow
2nd 86 Max Morrison, Lance Torres
3rd 85.5 Chelsea Wu, Lucy McCartney
Section 436 - PIANO QUICK STUDY 12 & U/15 YEARS
1st 87 Jasmin Lumley
2nd 85 Liam Smith
Section 422 - SONATA - ANY COMPOSER OTHER THAN BEETHOVEN U/18 YEARS
1st 87 Cathleen Han
2nd 85.5 Alain Li
3rd 84 Lily Morrison