Eisteddfod results
THERE'LL be no slowing down for 13-year old Max Morrison once eisteddfod seasons finishes this evening.
Max has performed with the Rockhampton Grammar School section band sections and, on Thursday, won the Rachel, Sarah, Michael and Emma Wong perpetual trophy for 13 years piano solo.
He chose Skazka by the Russian composer and pianist Nicholas Medtner.
Max began kinder-beats at three and has studied with Miss Bernadette Gorman since he was four.
He enjoys basketball and hockey in addition to playing the trombone.
With his Grade 7 piano exams coming up at the end of the year, it'll be straight back to practice for Max once the digital piano section finishes tonight.
Yesterday night marked the end of the 84th Rockhampton eisteddfod, which is staffed by volunteers. Competitors of all ages entered over 600 sections, winning about 150 trophies.
Thursday, May 30th
Section 405 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 11 YEARS
1st 86 Kathleen Nguyen
2nd 85 Alessandra Williams
3rd 84.5 Nolan Hao
Section 428 - PIANO DUET 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86 Darby Cringle, Paarbon Siddiqui
2nd 83 Nolan Hao, Preston Long
Section 453 - MODERN MUSIC 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 86 Lance Torres
2nd 85 Grace Crow
3rd 84 Angelina Hendrie
Section 406 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 12 YEARS
1st 87 Alain Li
2nd 85 Liam Smith
3rd 84.5 Jasmin Lumley
Section 442 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER U/8 YEARS
1st 85.5 Arsha Kennedy
2nd 85 Megan Nguyen
3rd 83 Allegra Schravemade
Section 407 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 13 YEARS
1st 85.5 Max Morrison
2nd 85 Meghan Graham
3rd 83.5 Paarbon Siddiqui
Section 437 - PIANO QUICK STUDY 15 & U/18 YEARS
1st 89 Isaac Graham
2nd 86 Jiaxuan Tang
3rd 85 Rumbi Padya
Section 448 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 89 Isaac Graham
Section 452 - MODERN MUSIC 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86 Alain Li
2nd 85.5 Max Morrison
3rd 85 Christopher Ilott
3rd 85 Liam Smith
Section 410 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) U/18 YEARS
1st 86 Lily Morrison
2nd 85.5 Amber Tobane
3rd 85 Karl Silang
Section 425 - PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT 15 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Isaac Graham
Section 446 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 85 Max Morrison
2nd 84.5 Meghan Graham
3rd 84 Jasmin Lumley
Section 454 - MODERN MUSIC 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 86 Rumbi Padya
Section 408 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 86.5 Eva Kerr
2nd 86 Amber Tobane
2nd 86 Angelina Hendrie
3rd 85.5 Lucy McCartney
3rd 85.5 Grace Crow