Eisteddfod results

THERE'LL be no slowing down for 13-year old Max Morrison once eisteddfod seasons finishes this evening.

Max has performed with the Rockhampton Grammar School section band sections and, on Thursday, won the Rachel, Sarah, Michael and Emma Wong perpetual trophy for 13 years piano solo.

He chose Skazka by the Russian composer and pianist Nicholas Medtner.

Max began kinder-beats at three and has studied with Miss Bernadette Gorman since he was four.

He enjoys basketball and hockey in addition to playing the trombone.

With his Grade 7 piano exams coming up at the end of the year, it'll be straight back to practice for Max once the digital piano section finishes tonight.

Yesterday night marked the end of the 84th Rockhampton eisteddfod, which is staffed by volunteers. Competitors of all ages entered over 600 sections, winning about 150 trophies.

Thursday, May 30th

Section 405 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 11 YEARS

1st 86 Kathleen Nguyen

2nd 85 Alessandra Williams

3rd 84.5 Nolan Hao

Section 428 - PIANO DUET 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86 Darby Cringle, Paarbon Siddiqui

2nd 83 Nolan Hao, Preston Long

Section 453 - MODERN MUSIC 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 86 Lance Torres

2nd 85 Grace Crow

3rd 84 Angelina Hendrie

Section 406 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 12 YEARS

1st 87 Alain Li

2nd 85 Liam Smith

3rd 84.5 Jasmin Lumley

Section 442 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER U/8 YEARS

1st 85.5 Arsha Kennedy

2nd 85 Megan Nguyen

3rd 83 Allegra Schravemade

Section 407 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 13 YEARS

1st 85.5 Max Morrison

2nd 85 Meghan Graham

3rd 83.5 Paarbon Siddiqui

Section 437 - PIANO QUICK STUDY 15 & U/18 YEARS

1st 89 Isaac Graham

2nd 86 Jiaxuan Tang

3rd 85 Rumbi Padya

Section 448 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 89 Isaac Graham

Section 452 - MODERN MUSIC 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86 Alain Li

2nd 85.5 Max Morrison

3rd 85 Christopher Ilott

3rd 85 Liam Smith

Section 410 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) U/18 YEARS

1st 86 Lily Morrison

2nd 85.5 Amber Tobane

3rd 85 Karl Silang

Section 425 - PIANO ACCOMPANIMENT 15 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Isaac Graham

Section 446 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 85 Max Morrison

2nd 84.5 Meghan Graham

3rd 84 Jasmin Lumley

Section 454 - MODERN MUSIC 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 86 Rumbi Padya

Section 408 - PIANO SOLO ( EXCLUDING SONATA ) 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 86.5 Eva Kerr

2nd 86 Amber Tobane

2nd 86 Angelina Hendrie

3rd 85.5 Lucy McCartney

3rd 85.5 Grace Crow