Eisteddfod results
ISAAC Graham took out five aggregate and adjudicator trophies during Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod which concluded on Friday.
The 17-year old skypes his music teacher Angela Taylor in Brisbane, and also attends the Faith Christian School via distance education.
Isaac listens to and plays a broad range of genres but his favourite is baroque. He leaned into the piano as he played Mozart is my Friend to take out his age group's Quick Study section, which provided participants with the set piece only a week before.
"I think you have to really get into it, get in the zone, if you don't want to be distracted by the audience,” he said.
"It's about capturing the essence of the music.”
Friday, May 31st
Section 430 - PIANO DUET 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Isaac Graham, Fletcher Black
Section 451A - MODERN MUSIC 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 87 Kathleen Nguyen
2nd 86 Carl Enriquez
3rd 85 Jaxon Schravemade
Section 451B - MODERN MUSIC 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 85 Alessandra Williams
2nd 84 Hannah Eldridge
3rd 83.5 Trinity Lowe
Section 434 - ORIGINAL COMPOSITION PIANO 12 & U/18 YEARS
1st 89 Isaac Graham
Section 417 - PIANO SONATINAS 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 86 Carl Enriquez
2nd 85.5 Katie Kerr
2nd 85.5 Kathleen Nguyen
3rd 85 Jaxon Schravemade
DIGITAL PIANO
Section 601 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 7 & UNDER
1st 95 Johnathan Goodsall
2nd 94 Megan Nguyen
3rd 90.5 Lewis Jahnke
Section 602 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 8 & UNDER 10
1st 93 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 92 Mackenzie Lawn
3rd 87 Maggie Zhou
Section 603 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 10 & UNDER 12
1st 95 Kathleen Nguyen
2nd 94 Genevieve Webb
3rd 91 Troy Byrne
Section 605 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 14 & UNDER 18
1st 96 Lucy McCartney
2nd 92 Angelina Hendrie
3rd 91 Chelsea Wu
PIANO AGGREGATE TROPHIES
COLIN JONES MEMORIAL TROPHY -Age Piano solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer - boys under 12 years: Nathaniel Xing-Han
LANHAM FAMILY TROPHY - Age Piano solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer - girls under 12 years: Megan Nguyen
TODY LENNON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Piano Age solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer 12 and under 14 years: Alain Li
MARSHALL FAMILY ANNUAL TROPHY - Age Piano Solo, Bach Solo, Age Duet & Australian Composer 14 and under 16 years: Lance Torres
BERYL KERR MEMORIAL TROPHY - Age Piano solo, Bach solo, Australian Composer under 18 years: Isaac Graham
SUSAN WELLINGS TROPHY - Piano Sonata, Beethoven Sonata, Concerto under 18 years: Neeve Saw
MAJOR PLAYER AGGREGATE ANNUAL TROPHY - JNR - Age Solo, Australian Composer, Modern Music, under 12 years: Nathaniel Xing-Han
MAJOR PLAYER AGGREGATE ANNUAL TROPHY - SNR - Age Solo, Australian Composer, Modern Music 12 years and under 18 years: Grace Crow
HIGHEST MARKS
VI VERETENNIKOFF MEMORIAL TROPHY - highest marks in any Bach Piano solo section under 18 years: Isaac Graham
SASHA HUGHES TROPHY - highest marks in any Australian Composer Piano solo section under 18 years: Isaac Graham
600 BARNBAUM FAMILY TROPHY - Highest aggregate Piano Solo, Vocal Solo, Verse Speaking Solo under 18 years: Alain Li
601 THE YOUNG AUSTRALIAN AWARD - Highest aggregate Australian Vocal Solo, Australian Verse Speaking Solo, Australian Piano Solo under 18 years: Alain Li
PIANO TROPHIES TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
GOETHE SOCIETY TROPHY - Most Promising Bach player under 18 years: Isaac Graham
MARJORY NUGENT MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Pianist under 18 years: Isaac Graham
ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
MUSIC TEACHERS ASSOCIATION - To be awarded to a Pianist who shows promise - not necessarily a prize winner: Carl Enriquez
BURSARIES
ROTARY CLUB OF ROCKHAMPTON NORTH - Most promising Pianist under 18 years
To be presented with the MARY STEER CUP: Grace Crow / Max Morrison