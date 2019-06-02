Eisteddfod results

ISAAC Graham took out five aggregate and adjudicator trophies during Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod which concluded on Friday.

The 17-year old skypes his music teacher Angela Taylor in Brisbane, and also attends the Faith Christian School via distance education.

Isaac listens to and plays a broad range of genres but his favourite is baroque. He leaned into the piano as he played Mozart is my Friend to take out his age group's Quick Study section, which provided participants with the set piece only a week before.

"I think you have to really get into it, get in the zone, if you don't want to be distracted by the audience,” he said.

"It's about capturing the essence of the music.”

Friday, May 31st

Section 430 - PIANO DUET 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Isaac Graham, Fletcher Black

Section 451A - MODERN MUSIC 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 87 Kathleen Nguyen

2nd 86 Carl Enriquez

3rd 85 Jaxon Schravemade

Section 451B - MODERN MUSIC 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 85 Alessandra Williams

2nd 84 Hannah Eldridge

3rd 83.5 Trinity Lowe

Section 434 - ORIGINAL COMPOSITION PIANO 12 & U/18 YEARS

1st 89 Isaac Graham

Section 417 - PIANO SONATINAS 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 86 Carl Enriquez

2nd 85.5 Katie Kerr

2nd 85.5 Kathleen Nguyen

3rd 85 Jaxon Schravemade

DIGITAL PIANO

Section 601 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 7 & UNDER

1st 95 Johnathan Goodsall

2nd 94 Megan Nguyen

3rd 90.5 Lewis Jahnke

Section 602 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 8 & UNDER 10

1st 93 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 92 Mackenzie Lawn

3rd 87 Maggie Zhou

Section 603 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 10 & UNDER 12

1st 95 Kathleen Nguyen

2nd 94 Genevieve Webb

3rd 91 Troy Byrne

Section 605 - DIGITAL PIANO CONTEMP/POPULAR/JAZZ SOLO - 14 & UNDER 18

1st 96 Lucy McCartney

2nd 92 Angelina Hendrie

3rd 91 Chelsea Wu

PIANO AGGREGATE TROPHIES

COLIN JONES MEMORIAL TROPHY -Age Piano solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer - boys under 12 years: Nathaniel Xing-Han

LANHAM FAMILY TROPHY - Age Piano solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer - girls under 12 years: Megan Nguyen

TODY LENNON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Piano Age solo, Bach solo & Australian Composer 12 and under 14 years: Alain Li

MARSHALL FAMILY ANNUAL TROPHY - Age Piano Solo, Bach Solo, Age Duet & Australian Composer 14 and under 16 years: Lance Torres

BERYL KERR MEMORIAL TROPHY - Age Piano solo, Bach solo, Australian Composer under 18 years: Isaac Graham

SUSAN WELLINGS TROPHY - Piano Sonata, Beethoven Sonata, Concerto under 18 years: Neeve Saw

MAJOR PLAYER AGGREGATE ANNUAL TROPHY - JNR - Age Solo, Australian Composer, Modern Music, under 12 years: Nathaniel Xing-Han

MAJOR PLAYER AGGREGATE ANNUAL TROPHY - SNR - Age Solo, Australian Composer, Modern Music 12 years and under 18 years: Grace Crow

HIGHEST MARKS

VI VERETENNIKOFF MEMORIAL TROPHY - highest marks in any Bach Piano solo section under 18 years: Isaac Graham

SASHA HUGHES TROPHY - highest marks in any Australian Composer Piano solo section under 18 years: Isaac Graham

600 BARNBAUM FAMILY TROPHY - Highest aggregate Piano Solo, Vocal Solo, Verse Speaking Solo under 18 years: Alain Li

601 THE YOUNG AUSTRALIAN AWARD - Highest aggregate Australian Vocal Solo, Australian Verse Speaking Solo, Australian Piano Solo under 18 years: Alain Li

PIANO TROPHIES TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

GOETHE SOCIETY TROPHY - Most Promising Bach player under 18 years: Isaac Graham

MARJORY NUGENT MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most outstanding Pianist under 18 years: Isaac Graham

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

MUSIC TEACHERS ASSOCIATION - To be awarded to a Pianist who shows promise - not necessarily a prize winner: Carl Enriquez

BURSARIES

ROTARY CLUB OF ROCKHAMPTON NORTH - Most promising Pianist under 18 years

To be presented with the MARY STEER CUP: Grace Crow / Max Morrison