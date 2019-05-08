Eisteddfod : Speech and Drama aggregate trophies

Alicia Kyriazis with her medals and trophies haul from the Speech and Drama aggregate awards from the Rockhampton eisteddfod.

Alicia Kyriazis is a Year 11 student at North Rockhampton State High School, where she studies Drama, as well as Film, Television and New Media, and has performed in two school musicals.

She is also a student of Capricornia Drama, where Principal, Alex Peacocke, works with Alicia to prepare and refine all of her Eisteddfod work.

Entering eleven sections, Alicia received nine medals - five Gold, a Silver and three Bronze, as well as a Highly Commended.

When the Aggregate Awards were announced, she won:

- the Peta Horneman-Wren Trophy for Most Outstanding Drama Performer 16 and under 18 years

- Runner-Up for the Heloise Halsey Trophy (Highest marks for Verse, Light Verse, Australian Poem and Prose, 16 and under 18 years)

- Yeppoon Family Practice Trophy (Highest mark for a female competitor in Drama, Verse Speaking and Prose)

- joint winner of Annette Farrer Trophy (Highest total for Improvisation and Mime) and

- Renton Power Trophy (Highest overall mark for Drama).

Alicia was chosen by the adjudicator, Ms Kiesten McCauley, to receive the Marise Murphy Trophy for the Most Outstanding Speech and Drama Competitor of the Eisteddfod and also the Rockhampton Lions Club Bursary for the Most Promising Speech and Drama performer.

Alicia wishes to thank the Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association and the many other volunteers who work tirelessly to provide this wonderful opportunity for our young people to develop and further their growth in their chosen art.

300 KERRYE COWLRICK TROPHY - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose, Mime or Character under 10 years.

1st Sean Manning

R/Up Radinka Jayasuriya

301 DOWNING FAMILY TROPHY - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose, Mime or Character 10 and under 12 years.

1st Alexander Connell D'Arcy Merriman-McKay

R/Up Hayden Ellis

302 SCOPE CLUB OF ROCKHAMPTON INC. TROPHY - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose, Mime or Character 10 and under 12 years.

1st Asenka Jayasuriya

R/Up N/A

303 J & P BOWMAN CUP - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Prose 12 and under 14 years.

1st Shannon Smith

R/Up India Iwers

305 JUNE WREN TROPHY -Drama, Improvisation, Mime, Shakespearean excerpt 14 and under 16 years

1st Hanna Bourke

R/Up N/A

306 C.Q.S. & D.A.CUP - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose, Impromptu Reading, Drama 14 and under 16 years.

1st Hanna Bourke

R/Up Christina Tungate

307 WALLS FAMILY TROPHY - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose 14 and under 16 years.

1st Hanna Bourke

R/Up Christina Tungate

308 PETA HORNEMAN-WREN TROPHY -Drama, Improvisation, Mime, Shakespearean excerpt 16 and under 18 years.

1st Alicia Kyriazis

R/Up Roxy McDonald

310 HELOISE HALSEY TROPHY - Verse Speaking, Light Verse, Australian Poem, Prose 16 and under 18 years.

1st Maddi Tiegs

R/Up Alicia Kyriazis

311 DON REIMAN CUP - Male competitor in Drama or Character Recital, Verse Speaking and Prose under 18 years.

1st Shannon Smith

R/Up D'Arcy Merrriman-McKay

312 YEPPOON FAMILY PRACTICE TROPHY -Female competitor in Drama or Character Recital , Verse Speaking, Prose - under 18 years.

1st Alicia Kyriazis

R/Up Sydney Peff

313 ANNETTE FARRER TROPHY -Mime, Improvisation under 18 years.

1st Millie O'Brien Shannon Smith Alicia Kyriazis

R/Up Roxy McDonald

HIGHEST MARKS TROPHIES

315 JOSEPH MOONEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - highest marks in Light Verse under 18 years

Cadence Wone De Rungs

317 RENTON POWER TROPHY - highest marks in Drama under 18 years

Alicia Kyriazis

316 NOLA McCLYMONT TROPHY - highest marks in Australian Poem under 18 years

Hanna Bourke

318 GELDARD CUP- Awarded to Verse Speaking Choir gaining the highest marks

St Joseph's Wandal

319 STEPHEN SCHWARTEN TROPHY - highest marks in Character Recital under 18 years

Tom Wakeman

MOST PROMISING/MOST OUTSTANDING (SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR)

MARISE MURPHY TROPHY - Most Outstanding Speech and Drama competitor

Alicia Kyriazis

JUSTIN GELDARD MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Promising male performer of Speech and Drama under 18 years

Shannon Smith

JOHN DUTHIE MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Promising female performer of Speech and Drama under 18 years

Katie Webse

MERCER GIRLS CUP - Most Promising Speech and Drama Performer 12 - 14 years

Millie O'Brien

JUNE WREN MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Versatile Speech and Drama performer under 18 years.

Christina Tungate

MACNEVIN FAMILY TROPHY - Most Outstanding Performer in Mime: Prepared Mime, Group Mime, Improvisation

Millie O'Brien

ANNETTE FARRER & DOROTHY KHOO TROPHY - Verse speaking Choir that demonstrates the use of vocal dynamics and imagination for a creative performance

St Joseph's Wandal Yrs 4-6

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS (AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR)

MORGAN AND SCHULTZ FAMILY TROPHY - awarded to a male performer under 10 years

Sean Manning

SHUCKSMITH FAMILY TROPHY - awarded to a male or female performer under 10 years

Fern Leslie

H & G COWLRICK TROPHY - awarded to a male or female performer 10 and under 12 years

Cadence Wone De Rungs

GORDON FAMILY TROPHY - awarded to a male or female performer 12 and under 14 years

Harry Hopkins

NATALIE BECCONSALL TROPHY - awarded to a male or female performer under 14 years

Hayden Ellis

LARKIN FAMILY TROPHY- awarded to a male or female performer 14 and under 16 years

Sydney Peff

KILLION FAMILY TROPHY - awarded to a male or female performer 16 and under 18 years

Madison Schneider

COMMUNICATION SPEECH & PERFORMANCE TEACHERS ASSOC AWARD - awarded to a competitor aged 14-16 years .

Cathleen Han

BURSARIES ( SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR )

ROCKHAMPTON LIONS CLUB BURSARY- Most promising Speech & Drama performer

Alicia Kyriazis