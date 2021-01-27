Six men ejected from the SCG Test match earlier this month have been cleared of hurling racial abuse from the stands, according to latest reports.

Nine Newspapers on Wednesday published stories stating the group of spectators who were ejected from their seats by NSW Police for allegedly making racist remarks directed at Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj on day four of the clash were not found to have done so by Cricket Australia.

That is despite investigators earlier being convinced Indian players were subjected to racist taunts throughout the SCG Test.

The ONLY place to watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Season Live & Ad-Break Free During Play is on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

CA is still awaiting a final report from NSW Police.

As reported previously by News Corp, it's understood the alleged perpetrators of abuse which occurred earlier on day three of the Test - an incident where fellow Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah was the target of alleged slurs - cannot be identified because the Indian team did not make the complaints until after play was finished.

However, Siraj stopped the match the following day when he heard taunts from the crowd - and Wednesday's reports suggest Indian players were considering walking off the SCG in protest if the fans were not removed from the stadium.

There is a fear that nothing will come of the police interviews into the incidents, because identifying alleged abusers is extremely difficult.

CA has submitted the investigation carried out by its head of integrity Sean Carroll to the International Cricket Council, who may choose to go public with the findings.

Originally published as Ejected SCG fans cleared of racial abuse