Subscribe Today's Paper
Ekka shock as decision made early

by Michelle Collins
6th Apr 2020 9:15 AM
A DECISION on whether this year's Ekka will go ahead will be announced at noon today.

Ekka officials had previously said a decision would not be made until mid June but the evolving COVID-19 crisis and new social distancing guidelines had brought the decision forward.

If the show, due to be held in August, is cancelled, it would be only the third time in its history it has not gone ahead.

Crowds at the 2019 Ekka. Pic Annette Dew
Crowds at the 2019 Ekka. Pic Annette Dew

Apart from the darkest days of World War II when its grounds were needed to house battalions of Yank soldiers and Marines, only the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1919 stopped the Royal Queensland Show.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Instead of visitors to see the agricultural exhibits and fireworks, the showground was turned into an isolation hospital.

Queensland Health has announced that under a worst-case scenario the showgrounds and convention centre could be used as a field hospitals.

As recently as March 12, organisers said they had planned to go ahead with the event despite coronavirus concerns.

