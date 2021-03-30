Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have today died, two weeks after they were involved in a shocking crash.
A 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have today died, two weeks after they were involved in a shocking crash.
News

Elderly couple die on the same day, two weeks after crash

by Rachael Rosel
30th Mar 2021 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have died today from injuries that were sustained from a horror crash in Morayfield on March 17.

A man, 77, and woman, 81, were left clinging for life after a two vehicle crash just after 2pm that required emergency assistance from 13 ambulance crews.

Initial inquiries from the incident found a late-model white Mitsubishi ASX was driving on the northbound exit from Bruce Hwy into the BP Service Centre when it collided with a Mazda three.

 

The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Seven people in total were injured, including the two now-deceased victims who were initially receiving treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Horrific photos of the scene showed the entire roof ripped off one of the cars and the road barrier torn almost entirely out of the ground.

 

What remains of a car following a horror crash in Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
What remains of a car following a horror crash in Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

 

Investigations into how the crash happened are ongoing. Forensic Crash Unit investigators keen to speak with anyone who noticed the white ASX in the lead up to the crash or had dashcam footage of the incident.

Originally published as Elderly couple die same day, two weeks after crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arsonist revelled in attention and drama during trial

        Premium Content Arsonist revelled in attention and drama during trial

        Crime A man jailed for setting his own house on fire and attempting to cash out on an “over insured property” policy revelled in the attention he got during the trial and was...

        Landry weighs in on CQ COVID situation

        Premium Content Landry weighs in on CQ COVID situation

        News The Member for Capricornia has revealed her stance on mandatory vaccines for...

        Where to get one of 50,000 masks to be delivered to CQ

        Premium Content Where to get one of 50,000 masks to be delivered to CQ

        Health Brittany Lauga and Glenn Butcher announced online that they had arranged the...

        CQ’s response to largest PBS catalogue ever

        Premium Content CQ’s response to largest PBS catalogue ever

        News New drugs have been announced for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, aiming to...