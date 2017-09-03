Elderly couple had to be cut from wreckage

RACQ helicopter at the scene of a crash near Marlborough

11.30am: A 4WD towing a caravan rolled north of Rockhampton in the early hours of this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has just issued a press release about this morning's incident.

The rescue service transported a male and a female, both 75, to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The crews noted that upon arrival to the scene, a four wheel drive towing a caravan, lay on its side with the two occupants trapped in the vehicle.

Image from the scene of a caravan rollover north of Marlborough on Fathers Day. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Servic

The vehicle and caravan left the road and rolled into trees lining the highway.

The two occupants, a husband and wife aged in their seventies had to be cut from the wreckage before being treated by the by the helicopters on board Doctor and Advanced care paramedic.

Both patients sustained internal injuries and suspected fractures. They were transported in a stable condition and will be treated in the Rockhampton Hospital.

11.15am: THE Bruce Highway has resumed to two lanes of traffic after a two-vehicle crash north of Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash involved a car colliding with a caravan.

He said the scene was now clear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male with suspected head and chest injuries and a female complaining of neck pain where medivac by helicopter to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 6.30am. The crash occurred about 50kms north of Marlborough.

9.15am: TWO people have been transported by helicopter from a crash site north of Rockhampton.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service posted a photo from the scene of the crash at Marlborough at 8.50am on Twitter.

The tweet stated the service was transporting two patients.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called the scene about 50-60kms north of Marlborough at 6.30am.

The spokeswoman said one lane of the Bruce Highway was open, but there were delays.

