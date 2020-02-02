Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly couple wake to bullet hole inside home

2nd Feb 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking a house.

Between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday, a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home in One Mile, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time and unaware of the incident until they observed a hole in their front door on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, such as vehicles or people loitering in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation can contact police on the below details.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police investigation shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car abandoned in Frenchville after hectic morning chase

        premium_icon Car abandoned in Frenchville after hectic morning chase

        Breaking It is understood the car was spotted speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, and running red lights.

        Rocky Gridiron vs Mackay photos

        premium_icon Rocky Gridiron vs Mackay photos

        News GALLERY: Rockhampton Wolverines faced Mackay Mavericks in gridiron Saturday 1...

        Monster croc removed from CQ River

        premium_icon Monster croc removed from CQ River

        Environment Authorities say bad fishing habits led to the removal

        UK contract for a Rocky racer

        premium_icon UK contract for a Rocky racer

        Motor Sports After a year of hard work, one local rider secured a spot in a world-class racing...