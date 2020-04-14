Elderly cyclist badly injured after being hit by car

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a traffic incident near Bowen this morning. Picture: Eilish Massie

AN elderly man was badly injured after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in Park Avenue this morning.

The crash occurred at the corner of Dooley St and Robison St at 6.30am.

BIKE CRASH: An elderly cyclist was hit by a car at the intersection of Dooley St and Robison Street, Park Avenue this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said a man in his 70s suffered severe head, chest, abdominal, pelvic and arm injuries as a result of the collision.

They transported him to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

Queensland Police said their Forensic Crash Unit would attend the scene.