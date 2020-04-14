Elderly cyclist badly injured after being hit by car
AN elderly man was badly injured after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in Park Avenue this morning.
The crash occurred at the corner of Dooley St and Robison St at 6.30am.
Queensland Ambulance said a man in his 70s suffered severe head, chest, abdominal, pelvic and arm injuries as a result of the collision.
They transported him to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.
Queensland Police said their Forensic Crash Unit would attend the scene.