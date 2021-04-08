Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
A Sunshine Coast carer has been charged for allegedly defrauding an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.
Crime

Elderly disabled man allegedly swindled of $25k by carer

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast aged carer has been charged for allegedly swindling an elderly, disabled man of more than $25,000.

Detectives from the Nambour CIB have charged the 56-year-old carer with 19 fraud offences.

Nambour CIB Detective Sergeant Paul Reilly said the victim was a man in his 80s who had a disability.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Coast's top GP slams 'ludicrous' vaccine rollout issues

Sergeant Reilly said the carer allegedly used the victim's bank cards to make transaction purchases for "personal benefit".

"It was in excess of $25,000 over a period of about three years," Sergeant Reilly said.

Sergeant Reilly said the alleged offences occurred in the victim's home, and not at an aged care facility.

The accused was released on bail with conditions to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5.

Sergeant Reilly said he was not aware of any other victims.

aged care sunshine coast maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal details of investigation into man’s death

        Premium Content Police reveal details of investigation into man’s death

        Crime A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda.

        Taylen’s family to wait weeks to find out appeal status

        Premium Content Taylen’s family to wait weeks to find out appeal status

        Crime The family of a little boy killed in a crash at Bouldercombe in 2016 will have to...

        Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Premium Content Stepdaughter raped 120 times before she turned 12

        Crime **DISTRESSING CONTENT** Former Neerkol resident tried to bribe rape victim with Tim...

        Serious leg injury at scene of CBD motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Serious leg injury at scene of CBD motorcycle crash

        News The incident involved a car and a motorcycle.