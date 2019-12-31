Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Elderly driver dead after crashing through two homes

Navarone Farrell
by
31st Dec 2019 7:26 AM | Updated: 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has died after running his vehicle through two properties in Ipswich in the early hours of of this morning.
According to Queensland Police, the elderly driver crashed through the front of a home on Moffat St, Ipswich, around about 5am.
He took out part of one home and the front fence of another.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were on scene for hours and investigations were ongoing.

"It appeared to be an elderly male driver, it may have been a medical incident," she said.
"There (were) multiple crews on scene, the road is blocked, the intersection off Warwick Rd.
"Forensic crash unit are investigating the cause of the crash. He (was not) in a good way."
Initial reports from both Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police spokeswomen said it appeared the man had suffered a medical episode.
He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition where he later died.
"The driver has passed away, but investigations are continuing as to whether it or not it was the crash, a pre-existing medical condition or a medical episode," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning.
An elderly driver crashed into the home at 26 Moffat St, Ipswich this morning. Navarone Farrell
accident crash editors picks elderly driver forensic crash unit investigation ipswich queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        premium_icon HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        Crime Two men allegedly entered a Park Avenue convenience store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the attendant.

        CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        premium_icon CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        News “THAT’S a kick in the guts”.

        ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        premium_icon ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        News A Capricorn Coast identity has been remembered fondly for his humour, warmth and...

        Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        premium_icon Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        News Here’s your guide to celebrate the end of 2019, and welcome a new decade.