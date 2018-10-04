Menu
Melbourne Magistrates Court
72 year old arrested on multiple rape and assault charges

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Oct 2018 11:46 AM
A 72 year-old Rockhampton man has been arrested in relation to multiple historical sex offences.

Victoria Police Sano Taskforce detectives, with assistance from Queensland Police Service, arrested the former Victorian resident in the Brisbane suburb of Spring Hill at 11.05am on Tuesday, October 2.

He has been charged with 32 historic offences including rape and indecent assault.

It is understood the man was working and living in Western Victoria between 1980-82.

It is believed the man was a former teacher.

The victims were teenage boys at the time of the incidents.

The man was extradited back to Victoria yesterday and will be remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 4.

The Sano Taskforce detectives specialise in investigating historical sexual assault and child abuse matters.

