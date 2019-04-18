Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in hospital following a two vehicle crash in Caboolture on Monday
A man has died in hospital following a two vehicle crash in Caboolture on Monday
News

Man dies after multi-vehicle crash

by Cathy Moore
18th Apr 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in hospital following a two vehicle traffic crash in Caboolture on Monday, April 15.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 5.15pm a mobility scooter was crossing King Street, Caboolture when it allegedly hit a car travelling along King Street.

A 78-year-old man was transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition but passed away in hospital on April 16.

The 28-year-old male driver of the car was not physically injured as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

caboolture crash elderly man fatal crash north brisbane traffic incident

Top Stories

    Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    premium_icon Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    Business TOUGH-NUT locals will refuse to serve activists in their pubs and cafes as their tiny town becomes ground zero for hundreds of anti-Adani protesters

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    premium_icon It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    News Business leaders team up to send powerful message to all politicians

    REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

    Food & Entertainment Returning to the Beef Capital after closing down many years ago