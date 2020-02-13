Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC
Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan
Breaking

Search grows for elderly man feared missing in Coast waters

Ashley Carter
by
13th Feb 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE rescue teams and the State Emergency Services are searching Conondale waters for a 75-year-old man feared missing since Sunday.

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman from Sunshine Coast Water Police said there were two swift water rescue teams searching downstream from Gregor Bridge, as well as SES flood boats.

The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC
The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC ABC News/Amy Sheehan

It's believed the man went kayaking on Sunday, but hasn't been seen since.

"A member of the public saw his car sitting there since Sunday and wondered what was going on," Snr-Cnst Muddiman said.

Another update is expected within the hour.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
conondale missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        premium_icon Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        Health According to the latest Medicare data, Capricornia residents are paying through the nose to visit a doctor.

        Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

        premium_icon Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

        Weather Tropical Cyclone Uesi sits off the Queensland coast as a category two system.

        COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.