Elderly man fights off car jackers at Warwick park

Michael Nolan
by
20th Dec 2018 6:13 AM
A MAN aged 67 walking his dog at Henry Joppich Park fought off an 18-year-old attacker who attempted to steal the senior's car on Friday, December 14, police allege.

Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said two men driving a stolen VW Golf and a Toyota Prado parked near the man.

"One of the males left the VW Golf and used violence in trying to steal the 67-year-old male's car keys," he said

"He managed to fight them off, they got the keys but they didn't get the car."

Police later spotted the Golf in Warwick when the driver is alleged to have evaded police.

An 18-year-old Warwick male "was apprehended and charged with robbery with violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two evade offences," Sgt Tamblyn said.

The arrests were part of the Warwick Police's ongoing Operation Barracuda. It draws on information from Crime Stoppers and the community to target drug offences.

Warwick Police unit officers made 17 arrests and laid 55 charges after weekend raids.

"There were some really good results, there were a lot of people charged with supplying dangerous drugs and a substantial amount of money seized," Sgt Tamblyn said.

Police recovered methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy. They allege 50 hydroponic marijuana plants and a firearm were found at a Wallangarra property.

The operation's charges include: nine counts of supply of dangerous drugs, four counts of producing dangerous drugs, 14 counts of possession dangerous drugs, 15 counts of possession of utensils, nine counts of robbery with violence, two counts of evade police, two counts of indecent dealing with a child and one count of possession of child exploitation material.

The alleged offenders are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court next month.

car jacking car theft violent crime warwick police
Warwick Daily News

