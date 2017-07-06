Man injured in home renovations fall flown to Rocky hospital

A 71- YEAR-OLD man has suffered head injuries after falling from height while he was doing renovations to a house this afternoon.

A 71- YEAR-OLD man has suffered head injuries after falling from height while he was doing renovations to a house this afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service flew to an area approximately 6.5km south of Stanage Bay to attend to the man.

He had initially received medical treatment from Defence personnel in the area, after trying to make his way to a neighbouring property for help.

The man was treated and stabilised on scene by Defence and Queensland Ambulance Paramedics before being flown to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

His condition is not known.