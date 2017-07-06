28°
News

Man injured in home renovations fall flown to Rocky hospital

Christine Mckee
| 6th Jul 2017 6:49 PM
A 71- YEAR-OLD man has suffered head injuries after falling from height while he was doing renovations to a house this afternoon.
A 71- YEAR-OLD man has suffered head injuries after falling from height while he was doing renovations to a house this afternoon. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 71- YEAR-OLD man has suffered head injuries after falling from height while he was doing renovations to a house this afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service flew to an area approximately 6.5km south of Stanage Bay to attend to the man.

He had initially received medical treatment from Defence personnel in the area, after trying to make his way to a neighbouring property for help.

The man was treated and stabilised on scene by Defence and Queensland Ambulance Paramedics before being flown to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

His condition is not known.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Watch: Rocky nightclub goes off on Tuesday night

Watch: Rocky nightclub goes off on Tuesday night

Thousands hit the dance floor at Rocky club this week

CQ family fights for beloved local teen

SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital.

Charlie-Kay Woods is fighting for her life

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

Stunning views from Wild Duck Island.

Foreign investors eyeing off Capricorn Coast island with resort plan

Thousands of positions available on Adani jobs portal

Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes speaks at the Regional Growth Seminar in Mackay on Thursday.

Thousands of jobs available on Adani portal

Local Partners

Revamped blood centre to help donor save wife's life

Trevor Caunt to make 364th donation in newly refurbished centre to save lives like those of his wife who has terminal cancer

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Coast beach hoon does doughnuts, terrifies onlookers

Robert Bruce Jamieson on a motorbike prior to today's court proceedings.

Witnesses feared his crazy

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

The Perfect Renovators Dream Buy and Priced to Snap up Now!!

31 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Here is a great home to renovate for an investment property or to make your home. A large air-conditioned lounge with kitchen and dining combined. The flooring is...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

House 3 1 Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

Commercial FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of ... Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

Unrestricted family living on 1953m2

16 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 6 $417,000

Child friendly, pet friendly, this PARENTS HAVEN is a life saver if you are looking for space, storage and practicality - The elephant in the room is the massive...

Superior 4 Bedroom Family Home In Kawana - Only $275,000

284 Pattemore Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 1 2 $275,000

This is the ONE your family or smart investor have been looking for. What a fantastic 4 bedroom highset home on brick base showcasing new carpet, new paint, new...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON A LARGE LEVEL 7401m2 BLOCK! $215,000

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

Renovators Delight!

5 Davidson Road, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 $149,999

834m2 allotment located in Cawarral with a 4-bedroom home in need of renovations. • Walking distance to Cawarral State School, general store & pub • Lovely...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $279,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!