Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

UPDATE: For the second time in two days RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to a small community south west of Rockhampton to provide medical assistance after an elderly patient suffered a quad bike rollover.

This morning, the elderly patient in their eighties was operating a quad bike on a rural property near Goovigen when they mis-navigated a corner and subsequently rolled the bike.

The patient walked some 200 metres before he was found and taken to receive medical attention.

Upon the arrival of Rescue 300 to the Goovigen sporting grounds, the crew were met by Queensland Ambulance personnel and the patient.

The patient was treated by the on board medical team for minor cuts and abrasions and a suspected broken collar bone.

The patient was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition to receive further treatment.

