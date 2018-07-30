Elderly man hospitalised after crash on the Capricorn Coast

EMU PARK ACCIDENT: A two vehicle crash took place at the corner of Richard and John St.

EMU PARK ACCIDENT: A two vehicle crash took place at the corner of Richard and John St. Google Maps

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Emu Park this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred around 2pm, took place at the intersection of Richard and John St.

MAP LOCATION: A man was hospitalised after the two vehicle crash at the corner of Richard and John St. Google Maps

There were initial fears that the occupants were trapped but as further information came to hand, it was discovered that two people involved were able to escape their damaged vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they assessed two patients with a 75-year-old man transported to the Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition complaining of shoulder pain.

He was reportedly "in shock” and had remained in the vehicle until paramedics arrived.

The details of the other motorist were unknown but they were not believed to be seriously injured.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed both vehicles were towed from the scene and the intersection was cleared by 3pm.

Police investigations into the crash are continuing with no charges laid to date.