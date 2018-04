A cyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing with a car.

BREAKING: A man aged in his 70s has been injured in a crash between a car and bicycle this morning.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Nicklin Way and Kawana Way at Bokarina at 5.47am.

They found the man was suffering neck and shoulder pain as a result of the crash.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.