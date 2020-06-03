Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
An elderly man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.
News

Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

by Rosemary Ball
3rd Jun 2020 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.

Emergency crews were called around 1.20pm after reports a man fell more than three metres after his scaffolding collapsed at a Tallebudgera private residence.

Paramedics, including a High Acuity Unit, transported the man in his 70s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action to reduce youth crime on the Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon Action to reduce youth crime on the Capricorn Coast

        News Police and State Government are taking steps to reduce youth crime and re-engage juvenile offenders with their community.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 1:48 PM
        Rocky CBD cafe for lease after COVID-19 forces closure

        premium_icon Rocky CBD cafe for lease after COVID-19 forces closure

        Business The venue is being offered for lease for $40,000

        CQUniversity to financially support international students

        premium_icon CQUniversity to financially support international students

        News CQUniversity has announced a state government initiative to provide struggling...

        Who’s Cooking supports RSL

        premium_icon Who’s Cooking supports RSL

        News Yeppoon small business Who’s Cooking takes a stand to warm people’s hearts and...