A man in his 70s was found fatigued on Mount Larcom. RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Elderly man rescued from Mt Larcom climb

liana walker
by
12th Aug 2019 8:25 AM
A MAN in his 70s was found fatigued and dehydrated on the down hill return trek of Mt Larcom just after 6pm yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew in the company of paramedics found the man halfway up the mountain and prepared for a winch extraction.

The Rescue Crew officer and Critical Care Paramedic were winched approximately 100ft down where the man was treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

He was winched into the aircraft via a rescue harness and taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment

The man had been walking up the mountain with family when he succumbed to fatigue and could not navigate the terrain back down the top of the mountain.

capricorn rescue helicopter fatigue mt larcom
Gladstone Observer

