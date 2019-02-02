Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Elderly man dies in traffic crash

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Feb 2019 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 81-year-old Gold Coast man has died in a car crash on the Gold Coast this morning.

Queensland Police said the man was driving a car on Tallebudgera Connection Road in Currumbin Valley around 6.30 this morning when it collided with a 4WD.

A 75-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the man's car, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 4WD, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Forensic Crash Unit investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

car crash editors picks elderly man traffic crash

Top Stories

    MAYOR'S COLUMN: The key issues for the federal election

    premium_icon MAYOR'S COLUMN: The key issues for the federal election

    Opinion Funding will play an important role in diversifying and growing economy, creating jobs

    Alleged child abuser may have 'pushed it out of his mind'

    premium_icon Alleged child abuser may have 'pushed it out of his mind'

    Crime 72yo accused of historical sexual offences from 40 years ago

    Regulations threaten the future of free flights

    premium_icon Regulations threaten the future of free flights

    News The new regulations that could bring down an Australian institution

    What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

    News Find out what's happening this weekend