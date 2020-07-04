Menu
A man was targeted after using an ATM this morning. Hollie Adams/The Australian
Elderly man victim of attempted armed robbery

by SAM FLANAGAN
4th Jul 2020 1:49 PM
An elderly man has been left shaken after being the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Thuringowa Drive this morning.

It will be alleged a 70-year-old man was walking back to his car after withdrawing cash from an ATM on Thuringowa Drive when he was confronted by two boys, who stood at either side of the vehicle and demanded he hand over the cash he had withdrawn.

One of the boys allegedly threatened the man with a solid object while demanding cash.

The man refused to comply and walked towards the boys who have subsequently fled from the scene in a red Mitsubishi Lancer, travelling north along Thuringowa Drive.

The boys are described as Aboriginal in appearance and being 130cm and 150cm tall.

One of the boys was wearing a black mask and a black cap.

It is believed another male was driving the Mitsubishi Lancer.

The incident occurred around 5am in Kirwan, with police currently investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

Originally published as Elderly man victim of attempted armed robbery

