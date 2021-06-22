Menu
Login
The 82-year-old man has fronted court on Tuesday.
The 82-year-old man has fronted court on Tuesday.
News

Elderly man’s attempted murder charge

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jun 2021 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

An 82-year-old Tasmanian man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and wounding.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Counsel St, Zeehan on the west coast on Saturday morning.

Police said two women, aged 80 and 64, sustained wounds to their head, face and arms.

The elderly man, who also suffered self-inflicted injuries, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of wounding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or crime stoppers 1300 333 000.

Originally published as Elderly man’s attempted murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mt Morgan pipeline business case in council budget

        Premium Content Mt Morgan pipeline business case in council budget

        Council News The council will invest $1 million in securing a long-term water supply for the town.

        Capras start search for new head coach

        Premium Content Capras start search for new head coach

        Rugby League Why Guy Williams won’t be coaching in 2022.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        Premium Content Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.