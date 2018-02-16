Elderly Rocky woman tells of frightening 'dog attack'

WATERING her flower garden early Wednesday morning was meant to be a peaceful ritual for one Rockhampton woman.

Instead, she said she was forced to use her hose as a shield from a dog that tried to "attack” her in her own yard.

The resident at a South Rockhampton aged-care facility was too frightened to share her name about her ordeal but has urged people to be more responsible of their pets so this didn't happen to anyone else.

She told The Morning Bulletin how the dog was let off its lead by the owner and rushed up from the street to her small yard.

"All of a sudden I heard this woof, woof behind me,” she said.

"And next thing the dog was going for my heels.”

The woman explained how she used her hose to protect herself and said the owner of the dog took no responsibility.

"I could have lost my leg,” she said.

The woman was worried for other residents and staff.

"What if there was a lady in a wheelchair who couldn't defend herself.”

"Old ladies grow their pumpkins and flowers in these areas and they are put at risk.”

Unfortunately the woman said she didn't have enough information for the authorities to take the matter any further.

Here is a list of things to do if you find yourself cornered by an aggressive dog: