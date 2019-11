Police are looking for a woman who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in Allenstown this afternoon.

Police are looking for a woman who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in Allenstown this afternoon.

POLICE are currently pursuing a woman who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in Allenstown this afternoon.

The woman, who is reported to be wearing a white shirt and denim shorts, was headed down Fitzroy St towards the Fitzroy Bridge after committing the offence.

The assault occurred at Talford St at around 2.55pm.

Police and paramedics are on their way.