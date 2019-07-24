Menu
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
Elderly woman flown to hospital after bull attack

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries when she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman suffered serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene at took the woman to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

