Elderly woman flown to hospital after bull attack

The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries when she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

#Update - One patient is being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition via helicopter after an earlier incident with a bull #Duaringa. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 24, 2019

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman suffered serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene at took the woman to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.