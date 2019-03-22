Menu
The elderly woman died after the serious crash this afternoon. Alan Lander
Elderly woman dies after horrific crash

21st Mar 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2019 5:13 AM
AN 89-year-old woman has died after her mobility scooter and a Mercedes-Benz sedan collided Thursday afternoon.

The elderly woman who had been riding her scooter at the time, was taken to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition, but died of her injuries.

The crash happened just before 1pm.

A 48-year-old Marcoola man driving the Mercedes-Benz wasn't injured.

Forensic Crash Unit police are investigating the crash, which happened at Hilton Terrace and Sydney Street.

The woman was understood to have been using a crossing near Riverstone Close when the crash happened.

Witnesses described seeing the woman get sent flying through the air and her scooter was pushed about 10m along the road.

Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward to assist the investigation.

emergency police sunshine coast
