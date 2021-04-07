Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by Thomas Chamberlin & Danielle Buckley
7th Apr 2021 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died at a Logan aged care facility after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination today.

The 82-year-old, who was living at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, had her vaccine about 10am, with police receiving a call about 1.30pm.

It's unclear if the vaccine has any link to the woman's death, as she suffered other health issues including lung disease.

It is understood she received the Pfizer vaccine.

A Blue Care employee confirmed that a woman had died after receiving the vaccine earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said it was a non-suspicious death but could not comment further.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Yurana aged care facility at Springwood
Yurana aged care facility at Springwood


Originally published as Elderly woman dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another violent North Rocky bullying video emerges

        Premium Content Another violent North Rocky bullying video emerges

        Education Not three weeks have passed since a bullying awareness day at the school.

        New Ghanda Clothing store at Stockland a huge success

        Premium Content New Ghanda Clothing store at Stockland a huge success

        Business A number of stores have opened or moved in the centre.

        UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

        Breaking The rollover occurred just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

        Undercover cop introduced to drug trafficker’s suppliers

        Premium Content Undercover cop introduced to drug trafficker’s suppliers

        Crime Selling drugs to an undercover police officer was the beginning to the end of one...