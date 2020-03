A woman was hit by a vehicle on the corner of East and William Sts.

8.15AM: AN ELDERLY female has been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East and William Sts in Rockhampton City.

It is understood the woman is 65 years-old and has a dislocated knee.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

The accident was reported around 8.05am.