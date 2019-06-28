Child used as decoy in 'alarming' robbery

An elderly woman was the target of an "alarming” theft where a woman used a child as a decoy to steal belongings from her Buderim retirement home.

An elderly woman was the target of an "alarming” theft where a woman used a child as a decoy to steal belongings from her Buderim retirement home. TatyanaGl

AN ELDERLY woman was the target of an "alarming" theft where a woman used a child as a decoy to steal belongings from her Buderim retirement home.

About 5.30pm last night, a woman entered a Magnetic Dr retirement village with a young child and attempted to start a conversation with the 94-year-old resident.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the woman walked off and returned minutes later without her child.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the offender entered the woman's home through an unlocked door, stating that she lost her child.

The victim tried to call police but the woman "became physical" and snatched the phone away from her.

The offender walked through the home and allegedly stole the victim's purse before fleeing in a dark coloured sedan.

A purse without a credit card was found on the road way.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the situation was "very alarming" for the elderly lady and others may have also had a similar experience.

The offender is described as a Caucasian female in her 40s, dark shoulder-length hair, 5ft tall and of solid build.

She was wearing a striped shirt with a dark jacket and long pants with no shoes. The child was about 7 years old.

If you have an information, contact Police Link on 131 444.