Paramedics, firefighters, SES volunteers and police worked together to free the woman. Trevor Veale
Elderly woman trapped as car rolls 150m down embankment

Ashley Carter
12th Jul 2018 7:02 AM

MULTIPLE emergency services crews worked together to free an elderly woman from her car after the vehicle rolled 150m down an embankment last night

Paramedics were called about 6.50pm to reports of a roll over on Curramore Road, Curramore.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a woman in her 70s had complaints of neck pain and an arm injury. She was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the vehicle had rolled off an embankment due to fog and the woman had to be freed from the car.

Eighteen firefighters, 11 SES volunteers, four paramedics and a number of police officers worked together to free the woman from the vehicle.

A QFES spokesman said crews set up vertical rescue ropes to make access to the patient, secured her to a stretcher and used a control line to lift her to an ambulance vehicle.

There were no reports of other passengers.

