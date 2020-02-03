Elderly woman woken by robber next to her bed

AN ELDERLY woman was threatened with a knife by a brazen robber who woke her up as he rummaged through a bedside drawer in the early hours of this morning.

It was the second time in a month the 74-year-old woman’s The Range home was robbed.

Police are now looking for the offender, possibly two.

Rockhampton CIB officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the resident was very shaken up and the home has been the target of two robberies in the last month.

“These people have entered this home, not only have they stolen something from them but threatened them with violence,” he said.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, an unknown man entered the Agnes St property through the window.

The man searched cabinet drawers, stealing a mobile phone and a set of keys before he entered the bedroom and searched through the bedside table.

He then woke up the elderly resident and threatened her with a knife before fleeing out the window.

It is then understood he demanded a sum of money to which the resident obliged.

He was sighted running along Glencoe St.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police attended a short time later with the dog squad however the track was lost.

A stolen 2016 grey Lexus sedan was then reported at Glencoe St and a 19 year old male was found in possession of it in Berserker.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said they are investigating if these two offences are connected.

It is believed there was at least two people involved.

“Property crime is an issue in Rocky at the moment and we continue to work with our stakeholders and our public, we know people are outraged at some of the offences, just as we are,” he said.

“We are also members of the public here and we just hope together with the information they provide, we can keep going about solving these and putting them before the courts.”