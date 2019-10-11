Elders expands into CQ residential market

Virgil Kenny is excited about Elders Real Estate expanding into the residential, lifestyle and commercial markets.

IN a show of confidence in Central Queensland’s property sector, rural specialist Elders has expanded into the residential, lifestyle and commercial markets.

Elders Real Estate opened a new office in Rockhampton’s CBD last month and its long-standing rural property sales specialist Virgil Kenny said the move into new markets was sparked by demand.

“We were constantly being asked when we were going to start doing the residential, lifestyle and commercial sides because we’ve got very strong depth, a good knowledge of the region and we’ve built a very strong reputation over many years,” Mr Kenny said.

“We’ve been getting a hell of a lot of enquiry for lifestyle properties - acreage blocks from 20, 50 to 100 acres - so we’re feeling that there is a momentum starting to build.

“That could be on the back of things firming up within the mining industry, but we’re getting to a stage too where seasonal conditions have made a lot of people on the land start to think about finding retirement blocks and handing (operations) over to sons.

“There’s a bit of that starting to happen.”

Mr Kenny said the expansion of the business had prompted Elders to move from its former Gladstone Road location to the new premises at the corner of Stanley and Alma streets.

“Our staff have basically doubled in numbers to cater for the growing business that Elders provides throughout Central Queensland.”

Elders services the Rockhampton region, Theodore, Moura, Springsure, Emerald and as far west as Alpha.