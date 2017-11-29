Election Analysis: Keppel's winners and losers at key booths

KEPPEL'S CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga is on track to win in 2017.

KEPPEL'S CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga is on track to win in 2017. Contributed

WITH the election result for Rockhampton not likely until next week, now is a good time to have a look at the shifting fortunes of the nearby booths in our neighbouring electorate Keppel.

The Morning Bulletin compared the 2015 and 2017 election results for some of Keppel's biggest voting booths - Emu Park, Yeppoon, Taranganba, Frenchville, Mount Archer and Norman Road.

Palmer United Party support was between five and 10 per cent in 2015 and in 2017 this support would have shifted across to One Nation's Matt Loth who recorded support ranging between 18.2 per cent in Norman Rd up to 27 per cent in Emu Park.

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth Trish Bowman

Labor's support grew slightly in the North Rockhampton booths with the exception of Mount Archer with a 4.4 per cent drop for Brittany Lauga.

Labor candidate for Keppel Brittany Lauga Trish Bowman

Mrs Lauga had steady support from Emu Park and Yeppoon's support dropped 2.4 per cent, possibly due to angst in the area due the Queensland Government's policy on issuing of a casino licence for Great Keppel Island.

The LNP's Peter Blundell suffered tremendously as the LNP did state wide with their vote split by One Nation.

Mr Blundell suffered a double digit loss in support ranging from 10.7 at Mount Archer up to 17.6 at Emu Park.

LNP Candidate Peter Blundell. Leighton Smith

These results are sure to prompt some serious soul searching in the major parties, particularly among the conservative ranks leading into the next federal election.