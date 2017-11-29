Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Election Analysis: Mirani's winners and losers at key booths

MIRANI EXPLAINED: The electoral fortunes of One Nation's Stephen Andrew, Labor's Jim Pearce and LNP's Kerry Latter analysed.
MIRANI EXPLAINED: The electoral fortunes of One Nation's Stephen Andrew, Labor's Jim Pearce and LNP's Kerry Latter analysed. Contributed
Leighton Smith
by

WITH the election result for some seats not likely until next week, now is a good time to have a look at the shifting fortunes of the nearby booths in the electorate of Mirani.

Although only 78.5 per cent of the vote has been counted (to date) for Mirani, judging by preference flows, electoral officials have called the seat in favour of One Nation's miner and pest controller Stephen Andrew - dislodging incumbent Labor MP Jim Pearce.

 

ELECTION WINNER: One Nation candidate Stephen Andrew for Mirani has come from nowhere to secure the seat of Mirani.
ELECTION WINNER: One Nation candidate Stephen Andrew for Mirani has come from nowhere to secure the seat of Mirani. Contributed

This paper discovered some statistical trends comparing 2015 and 2017 results for Mirani's booths in the Rockhampton region including the booths at Alton Downs, Bajool, Bouldercombe, Mount Morgan and Stanwell.

In 2015, the Palmer United Party garnered support between 13 and 18 per cent and as they didn't contest this election, their numbers would have contributed, along with people abandoning the major parties to the massive One Nation numbers.

All of these booths recorded around 40 per cent support for One Nation with the exception of tradition Labor stronghold Mount Morgan which which was at 24.7 per cent.

Mount Morgan enjoyed massive Labor support in 2015 with 69 per cent of the vote and although Labor dominated yet again, their support had slid 8 per cent this year and LNP's support fell by a third.

Former Labor member for Mirani Jim Pearce.
Former Labor member for Mirani Jim Pearce. Contributed

Alton Downs and Bouldercombe both recorded double digit drops in support for Labor and LNP.

Bajool and Stanwell saw single figure drops for Labor and almost 20 per cent drops for LNP's Kerry Latter his voting base split off to One Nation.

 

LNP's candidate for Mirani Kerry Latter.
LNP's candidate for Mirani Kerry Latter. Steve Hunt

Related Items

Topics:  alton downs bajool bouldercombe jim pearce kerry latter labor lnp mirani mount morgan one nation palmer united party qldelection17 stanwell stephen andrew tmbstateelection2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

CHECK out the huge progress of long-awaited riverbank revitalisation.

Revealed: Complex process to finding Rocky's next MP

Margaret Strelow says the Government is offering Rockhampton crumbs when it comes to election promises.

The Bully details why it could take days before we have a winner

Builder's confidential files ordered in Lauga v Petros trial

DOCUMENTS WIN: Petros Khalesirad leaving the Rockhampton Courthouse.

Petros Khalesirad and his legal team have had a win in stalking trial.

Election Analysis: Keppel's winners and losers at key booths

KEPPEL'S CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga is on track to win in 2017.

Keppel's booths saw some interesting variations in support.

Local Partners