Election Analysis: Mirani's winners and losers at key booths

MIRANI EXPLAINED: The electoral fortunes of One Nation's Stephen Andrew, Labor's Jim Pearce and LNP's Kerry Latter analysed.

WITH the election result for some seats not likely until next week, now is a good time to have a look at the shifting fortunes of the nearby booths in the electorate of Mirani.

Although only 78.5 per cent of the vote has been counted (to date) for Mirani, judging by preference flows, electoral officials have called the seat in favour of One Nation's miner and pest controller Stephen Andrew - dislodging incumbent Labor MP Jim Pearce.

ELECTION WINNER: One Nation candidate Stephen Andrew for Mirani has come from nowhere to secure the seat of Mirani.

This paper discovered some statistical trends comparing 2015 and 2017 results for Mirani's booths in the Rockhampton region including the booths at Alton Downs, Bajool, Bouldercombe, Mount Morgan and Stanwell.

In 2015, the Palmer United Party garnered support between 13 and 18 per cent and as they didn't contest this election, their numbers would have contributed, along with people abandoning the major parties to the massive One Nation numbers.

All of these booths recorded around 40 per cent support for One Nation with the exception of tradition Labor stronghold Mount Morgan which which was at 24.7 per cent.

Mount Morgan enjoyed massive Labor support in 2015 with 69 per cent of the vote and although Labor dominated yet again, their support had slid 8 per cent this year and LNP's support fell by a third.

Former Labor member for Mirani Jim Pearce.

Alton Downs and Bouldercombe both recorded double digit drops in support for Labor and LNP.

Bajool and Stanwell saw single figure drops for Labor and almost 20 per cent drops for LNP's Kerry Latter his voting base split off to One Nation.