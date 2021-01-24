Election bake sale, markets a success

Margaret Warne, Edith Plumb, Faye Fay, David Horton and Rosslyn McKendry at the North Rockhampton Uniting Church.

VOTERS at North Rockhampton High School were able to duck across the road and get some lamingtons during Saturday’s election day.

The North Rockhampton Uniting Church was able to hold its first bake sale and markets since COVID.

Organiser Rosslyn McKendry said they had 14 stallholders and sold lots of lamingtons.

Talking to people coming and going, Rossyln said there wasn’t much chatter about the election and most people weren’t interested in talking about it anymore.

Normally for elections the organisation does garage sales, but due to the heat and people away, it did markets instead.

The money raised will go towards the Longreach congregation to help them during drought, and to outreach programs including the womens shelter and school chaplaincy.

Mark the date of May 8 for another bake sale and markets from 8am to 12pm.