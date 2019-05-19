ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

NOW the polls have closed for the Division of Flynn The Observer can reveal how each region voted and who the preferred candidate was at each polling booth.

Over 103,000 registered voters made their way to polling booths across the electorate with eight candidates running for the seat of Flynn.

LNP candidate Ken O'Dowd looks likely to retain his seat, with a two-party preferred lead over Labor candidate Zac Beers of more than 9000 votes.

Meanwhile One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse has secured 19.5 per cent of first preference votes.

Here are some of the key polling booths which showed strong support for either Mr Beers, Mr O'Dowd or Ms Lohse.

Agnes Water

According to the Australian Electoral Commission Mr O'Dowd received the most first preference votes at Agnes Water taking 594 votes with Mr Beers behind on 428 votes.

Sharon Lohse, candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party, took 220 votes with Greens' candidate Jaiben Baker close behind on 146.

Ambrose

Ms Lohse was the preferred candidate at Ambrose, taking 31.7 per cent of the first preferences.

Mr O'Dowd trailed behind taking 29.27 per cent followed by Mr Beers at 23.58 per cent.

Baffle Creek

Baffle Creek voters preferred Mr O'Dowd who took 37.25 of the votes, followed by Ms Lohse at 27.45 per cent.

Mr Beers was the third preferred candidate for Baffle Creek taking 24.3 per cent of the votes.

Bajool

Over 44 per cent of Bajool voters preferred Mr O'Dowd, followed by Ms Lohse on 24 per cent and Mr Beers on 18.39 per cent.

More than five per cent of the Bajool votes were counted as informal.

Benaraby

Mr O'Dowd received 37.5 per cent of first preference votes.

Mr Beers was second on 27.92 per cent followed by Ms Lohse on 18.33 per cent.

Almost six per cent of Benaraby votes were informal.

Bororen

Bororen voters preferred Mr O'Dowd, 37 per cent to Ms Lohse, 25.3 per cent and Mr Beers on 23.4 per cent.

Boyne Island

Mr Beers came out on top at Boyne Island taking 34 per cent of the votes.

Mr O'Dowd was close behind on 31.4 per cent and Ms Lohse received 16.17 per cent.

The AEC recorded 117 informal votes.

Boyne/Tannum

Mr Beers took 38.9 per cent of the vote, Mr O'Dowd took 29.4 per cent and Ms Lohse, 18.84 per cent.

Calliope

Calliope voters preferred Mr Beers, 31.67 per cent to Ms Lohse on 25.3 per cent and Mr O'Dowd on 24.9 per cent.

AEC recorded 130 informal votes.

Chanel College

Mr Beers was a strong favourite amongst voters at Chanel College taking out 45 per cent of the votes.

Mr O'Dowd took 27.9 per cent of the votes and Ms Lohse took 10.93 per cent.

Of the 805 votes, 58 were informal.

Gladstone Central State School

Mr Beers had 40.37 per cent of the votes, Mr O'Dowd had 27.27 and Ms Lohse had 13.88 per cent.

Gladstone Peps on Goondoon St

Mr Beers took out 40.95 per cent of the votes, Mr O'Dowd took 28.51 per cent and Ms Lohse, 16.3 per cent.

Of the 14,819 votes counted 809 were informal.

Gladstone South State School

Mr Beers was a strong preferred candidate with 42.95 per cent of the votes, Mr O'Dowd on 23.48 per cent and Ms Lohse on 16.43 per cent.

Gladstone West State School

Mr Beers had almost half of the voters taking 44.9 per cent of first preferences, with Mr O'Dowd falling short on 24.83 per cent and Ms Lohse on 13.38 per cent.

Miriam Vale

Mr O'Dowd had a strong lead with over 40 per cent of the votes, Ms Lohse on 25.63 and Mr Beers on 23.1 per cent.

Mount Larcom

Ms Lohse was the most popular candidate, receiving 29.29 per cent of first preferences, with Mr Beers close behind on 28.96 per cent.

Mr O'Dowd had 27.95 per cent of the votes.

Tannum Sands

Mr Beers was again a strong favourite for Tannum Sands voters with 40.85 per cent of first preferences.

Second was Mr O'Dowd on 28.29 per cent and Ms Lohse trailing on 13.66 per cent.

Yarwun

Mr O'Dowd took out 33.3 per cent of votes with Ms Lohse behind on 24.79.

Mr Beers has 22.22 per cent of votes.