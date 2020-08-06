Election candidate pledges $15M for motorsports precinct

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has pledged $15M for the construction of the Rockhampton motorsports precinct.

KATTER’S Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has made an ambitious election commitment with a pledge of $15M for the construction of the Rockhampton motorsports precinct.

The announcement states if elected to represent Rockhampton with the balance of power this October, the KAP will secure funding to help build the project which will “provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and provide a world-class facility for a wide variety of community and motorsport events.”

Earlier this week, the Rockhampton Regional Council released the preliminary concept plan for the multipurpose motorsports precinct.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said they would be asking candidates to pledge $5 million for the infrastructure of the project.

“This is a fantastic milestone in the life cycle of the strategic planning process,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Katter’s Australian Party wants to ensure that we maintain and advance a modern, mixed economic system that will ensure economic growth, prosperity, opportunity and equality of access to such opportunity for all Australians.

“Australians must have the freedom to pursue recreational activities and motorsports are a fantastic pastime enjoyed by people of all ages and walks of life.

“The development of this precinct will provide a wide array of high value economic and recreational opportunities to not only the people of Rockhampton and Central Queensland, but also motorsports enthusiasts and tourists from around Australia and the world.”

Mr Shepherd said it was vital for the Rockhampton region’s economic and social well-being that they pressured the Queensland Government to invest heavily in projects that would expand the local economy and increase social, recreational and occupational opportunities for local residents.

“This is just one of many projects in KAP’s plan for the Rockhampton region that will improve our standard of living and provide opportunity for industries that have been heavily impacted by recent economic downturn, such as construction and tourism,” he said.

“Katter’s Australian Party is committed to helping local industry to survive, and Rockhampton to thrive.”

