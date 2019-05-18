ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

ELECTION day has arrived and to assist Capricornia voters' decision of who to support, The Morning Bulletin approached the candidates seeking their final election pitches.

Paul Bambrick - The Greens

"I'm presenting a plan to create a better future for all of us: fairer and more equal. We've seen farms fracked across the nation but you are not getting royalties or taxes from this massively rich industry because they have bought politicians with over $100 million in political donations: I'd call it corruption -they call it mateship,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We want to spend that money on our schools, on free Uni and free TAFE and hospitals and childcare and a renewable future for our kids.

"Senator Larissa Waters has pressured the government into the Banking Royal Commission, getting sick kids off Manus and has helped patients get legal access to medicinal cannabis.

"We need Larissa to set up a federal corruption watchdog so the government governs for the people not big business. We'll raise Newstart, and take the GST and superannuation paperwork out of small business and pay them $110 in tax deductions for every $100 in wages so they hire more.

"Climate change and water mismanagement is killing our farmers and hijacking our kids' future: it's time we found new ways to power our economy and our homes. The future is bright but we have to move forward to claim it.”

George Birkbeck - Katter Australia Party

"I'd like to have one last dig at the Big City Parties. To quote Bob Katter; Are they 'on the take' or 'just plain stupid'?” Mr Birkbeck asked.

"The major parties must put an end to their free market policies which are destroying Australian industries as they try to compete in the global market.

"Katter's Australian Party calls for a Royal Commission to reveal the true extent of Labor and Liberal Party involvement in this betrayal of Australia. Privatisation and free markets have killed off entire industries, killed off thousands of businesses and have put entire towns futures in jeopardy.

"Just look at the carnage; the motor vehicle industry - gone, clothing and footwear manufacturing - gone, petrol production - gone, white goods manufacture - gone, half of the seafood, pork and vegetable industries - gone.

"Our five biggest farms - gone, 83 per cent of our minerals - gone, 93 per cent coal seam gas - gone, airports - gone, coal ports - gone. The Australian people must own essential services and infrastructure such as airports, water, electricity, gas, health services, communications and road, rail and port networks to protect our sovereignty and prosperity.

"The KAP is for 'building Australia, not selling it'.”

Ken Murray - Independent

"(I'm running in this election) to listen, serve you, for better prosperity, health, to giving a future and a hope, the way of give not get, love not hate,” Mr Murray said.

"Hold a Capricornia forum, for a consensus list of priority needs to action. As your Independent, hold government politicians accountable through a Federal Crime and Misconduct Commission.

"Action bitumen sealing of Stanage Bay Road, Beef Road, Clermont-Alpha Hwy, May Downs Road, Collinsville-Mt Larcom Road. Increase incomes, morale, productivity by family orientated EBA's to replace casualisation. Cause and effect youth crime transformed through "true values” Adventure 60 Programs and curfew bus with youth-trained officers.

"Continue fighting for justice, eg, Maxi Bader 222 Elphinstone St, Berserker ensuring such tragedy never occurs again. Laws and protection for our health workers to prevent violence against their brave service.

"Refuse foreign acquisition of our Shoal Water Bay. Cut $530 billion Government Debt cancelling $100+ billion for 12 useless submarines. Aged Care-Childcare Centres, to promote intergenerational learning, wisdom and skills.

"Stop nations destroying our Blair Athol State Forest. Diversify our Capricornia economy into Food, Accommodation, Clothing, & Transport (FACT). Solve Black Lung by 50 cents Black Lung Levy per ton of coal, regulation of safety, compensation, and research for a cure.

"Superhighway of high speed fibre optic cables for health, business, and entertainment. Promote a better environment by promoting its economic value.”

Michelle Landry - LNP

"The result of this election will not only be very close, it will be vital to the future job prospects of every Central Queenslanders,” Ms Landry said.

"We have a real opportunity on Saturday to make our voices heard and to make it clear we want to see more jobs for local workers.

"I have a plan to deliver just that, by delivering more real job-creating projects and by backing our traditional industries - agriculture and mining - in their fight against those who would shut their jobs down.

"One in three Central Queenslanders relies on mining to put food on their table and the rest of us rely on it to keep the lights on and the stores open.

"It is vital we send a message to those out there who can't stand up for local jobs and say, 'I support Adani'.

"I have lived all my life in Central Queensland and in the past five years have worked incredibly hard to deliver the projects we so desperately need, but there is more to do and more to achieve.

"Put your faith in me and I will continue to work every day for you and for our community.”

Russell Robertson - ALP

"Capricornia faces a decisive choice,” Mr Robertson said.

"Voters can chose more of the same, or they can elect a Labor government that has a clear vision for Australia and the central Queensland region.

"As part of a Shorten Labor government I will work tirelessly to restore dignity and security of employment in work; to restore penalty rates and stem the tide of casualisation, labour hire and imported labour.

"Only a Labor member in Capricornia can guarantee the upgrade of road infrastructure long neglected, and the delivery of improved health and hospital services, free childcare for low and middle income families, and increased education funding.

"Only a vote for Russell Robertson and Labor will deliver a new manufacturing hub in Rockhampton creating secure jobs for our region's blue collar workers, funding for new TAFE places with modernised teaching equipment and the revitalisation of community and sporting infrastructure.

"Only a Shorten Labor government will ensure that your medical needs depend on your Medicare card, not the limit on your credit card - and back that up with initiatives including our $2.3 plan to make cancer treatment and diagnostics more affordable, and extend free dental care to our age pensioners. It's time for change. Vote Labor.”

Wade Rothery - One Nation

"Voters have a right to have lost faith in both major parties at this election. One Nation will focus on four key issues that will rebalance the prosperity and fortunes of Capricornia, while assisting with infrastructure projects that look beyond the next few election cycles,” Mr Rothery said.

"Net migration levels must be cut from 271,700 each year to just 75,000. Electricity is our second most important issue affecting employment, and the viability of so many businesses and households throughout the region.

"Protecting our environment is essential, but when Australia's Chief Scientist, Dr. Alan Finkel gave evidence that stated, shutting down coal-fired power stations would have virtually no impact on the worlds carbon emissions, politicians should have backed away from demonising coal.

"One Nation is committed to providing a mix of renewable and coal-fired power sources at a rate that will not shut down our economy through the loss of manufacturing and business.

"We must drought proof Australia by building the Hybrid Bradfield Scheme and conduct a Royal Commission into Family Law which is costing the lives of 4 men through suicide every day and 1 woman murdered each week. Your choice this election will have long-lasting effects on Capricornia's future.”