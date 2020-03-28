ELECTION DAY LIVE: Huge jump in for mayoral race leader

Incumbent Mick Curran trails Glen Hartwig by 13 percentage points in the fight for the mayoral seat.

8.10PM: GLEN Hartwig has increased his lead on incumbent mayor Mick Curran with almost a quarter of the region's vote counted.

Mr Hartwig's lead has jumped to 13 per cent, and he now holds 47 per cent of the vote.

Mr Curran has lost 4 per cent and now sits at 34 per cent.

Tim Jerome remains in third with 17 per cent.

There are still no results for the region's divisional seats.

7.50PM: Glen Hartwig has taken an early lead on incumbent mayor Mick Curran as the first results from today's election roll in.

Mr Hartwig is holding 43 per cent of the first preference vote, ahead of Mr Curran's 38 per cent.

Tim Jerome has 17 per cent of the early vote so far with 13 per cent of the vote counted.

No other divisional results are available yet.

6.30PM: THERE have been overwhelming calls and public anger over the State Government's choice to hold the election during a pandemic - but not everyone agrees.

Gympie's John Bates said it was everyone's right to have their say in a democracy, even with the potential risk around.

"I know there's a lockdown but if you say no to this and all the stuff that's normal, we've got non-essential workers at home beating their heads in for seven days," he said.

"Some type of normality to get out of the house and go vote is important."

Mr Bates said this was one of the better elections as there was not a single volunteer handing out cards to those walking in.

There was no volunteers in sight at the 2020 local council elections, just placards and billboards. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

"Heck yeah, it's heaps better for the environment," he said.

"They've graffiti'd the building with posters everywhere but I think the election should've gone ahead as it's important to have the best of a normal life."

Mr Bates slammed the Mary Valley Rattler calling it a "joke."

"You see blow outs and costs associated with it," he said.

"If it was a normal company that wasn't government backed, it would've shut down a long time ago.

"It's important for them to pull up their socks and get a result.

"I think the other issue to tackle is drug use and I guess youth disobedience.

"On a daily I see a lot of kids that should be in school and they're up at the skate park, up to no good.

"I think there needs to be more investment in younger people rather than what's going on in council with this or that, I care about statistics at school and that this is happening in our community and how can we address it."

Voting.

One idea was to merge three schools into one and call it a super schools.

"We've got schools sitting at 1200 students. Build a super school and merge three schools into one big school," he said.

"It's not like we don't have land to build it. I think that skate park is the best investment in a long time but it's a little too late.

"There needs to be better awareness with drugs. Drugs incapacitate you. It's a disease. We need to invest more into it."

Asked whether or not the mayoral race would be a close one, Mr Bates said "between Glen Hartwig and Mick Curran" would go down to the nail.

"I think Mick's done a sensational job. I'm not into politics but I think he has done a great job. The town is still standing. Yes the cost blowout in the latest budget was a bit disheartening saying there would be a $3 million profit and then all of a sudden there's a massive deficit, like where did that come from?"

Mr Bates said he wasn't too concerned about the coronavirus impacting the Gympie region.

"I guess it hasn't hit me too hard yet because it hasn't impacted me greatly," he said.

"Basic hand washing, social distancing and keeping to yourselves. If we can at least do that, it should help."

5PM: INCUMBENT mayor Mick Curran has two successful campaigns to his name already - but this time around, he said the coronavirus pandemic has made it a challenge to predict if he will have a third.

Candidates and volunteers were ordered away from polling booths more than 10 days ago and the result has been "an election like no other".

GMick Curran

"You just don't know," Mr Curran said."

"It's been very hard to gauge what the result will be."

RELATED

* Gympie voters defiant as election officials lay on the sanitiser

* Q&A: Where candidates stand on region's hot issues

And the pandemic will pose a challenge for any new councillors stepping into the job

"They're certainly going to be thrown in the deep end," he said.

New councillors will have a challenge on their hands with the fallout from the pandemic. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

Then there was the political gamesmanship that reared its head as his re-election campaign wore on.

"A lot of things have been said by candidates that I don't believe was either true or fair," he said.

"But that's people playing politics and that's the nature of elections."

He said some of the candidates are "absolutely going to struggle to have those (promises) fulfilled.

"Incumbent campaigns are about attempting to stop the mistruths that have been said about incumbency, and certain issues to come to the fore during election campaigns."

But he was pleased with his efforts to drive the region throughout his term at the top.

"Regardless of the result I've been very proud and felt very privileged to fulfil the mayoral role over the past five years."

He said he believed the past council moved Gympie forward.

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

"Regardless of the current crisis that we find ourselves in I believe the past council has moved Gympie forward.

"We can see this not only by our population growth, but our building growth, the investment by the council into our future and also the change which has been made into council operations.

"Regardless of what has been said in the media by some this community should be very thankful that we have about 500 council employees who … get out of bed each and every day, go to work and make our community a better place."

4:30PM: Ellen Kenman, who just returned to Gympie from Innisfail, says the election should've been canned. "It shouldn't have gone ahead as there are a lot of businesses who have closed down due to being non-essential and in my opinion, this is non-essential," she said. "It's great to see nobody handing out cards. It's one of my dislikes."

Gympie resident Ellen Kenman says the election should not have gone ahead.

Division 8 voter Sean Murphy is battling heart and lung issues and said the election should've been cancelled as it was a huge risk to the vulnerable. He also said it should've been better organised and that people should be allowed to vote online.

"The bureau is all set up but is not being utilised properly," he said.

"The coronavirus is a huge concern to me at the moment because if I get pneumonia, I could die."

4:15PM

THIS year's council elections have undeniably caused quite a stir among Gympie region residents as the coronavirus pandemic continues a wave of destruction across the world.

"It's greedy in my opinion," said Gympie resident Paul Murray who was in a rush to cast his vote at the Gympie Civic Centre this afternoon.

"Under these circumstances, yes the elections should've been cancelled because they are endangering people's lives," he said.

"I think the newly elected council need to focus on the younger people of this town, give them something to do. There's nothing for them to do."

Fellow Gympie residents Kevin and Mary Perks said they were hopeful of new councillors this year.

"I'd love to get a woman in charge," Mrs Perks said.

"This election should've been cancelled. We'd love to see more roads fixed and more focus on infrastructure. They could also do a bit more on dealing with the coronavirus."

It was clear that the message of staying 1.5m away from each other and staying inside was being heard and followed as polling booths across the region were quiet. Only several cars were parked outside the Jones Hill State School with voters dashing in and out as quick as a lightning bolt. Nobody was seen chatting to each other.

Others were seen with face masks at the Gympie Civic Centre polling booths.

Gympie resident Lorraine Smith said she was relieved to see no candidates or volunteers handing out, how to vote cards.

"It's a relief seeing volunteers not handing out, how to vote cards. It's good for the environment, she said.

4PM: FACED with either mayoral victory or exit from Gympie Regional Council after only one term, mayoral candidate Glen Hartwig is happy to let his fate rest with the people

But his fight for change in the region's elected leadership had been buoyed by a similar desire running as an undercurrent to the 2020 election, he said.

Glen Hartwig

"There are a lot of people frustrated with how (the council) do things," Mr Hartwig said.

"Whether there's enough we'll find out later this evening."

RELATED

* Q&A: Where candidates stand on region's hot issues

* Staggering number of votes already cast

However the former Division 2 councillor declined to offer any definitive answer to how he felt his chances to win the top job were.

Mr Hartwig is vying for the top elected seat on the council.

"Whatever happens, happens," Mr Hartwig said.

"We'll know later tonight

"I'm not one for gambling.

When it came to the pandemic-sized elephant in the room and whether these elections should have gone ahead in the crisis, he said "(the government) obviously believes it's the right thing to do".

Mr Hartwig is fighting for the mayoral seat.

"In an ideal world it wouldn't happen," he said.

"But the decision has been made."

Despite the all-or-nothing risk of his run against incumbent Mayor Mick Curran and former federal and council candidate Tim Jerome for the top seat, he said it was the region's choice to decide what direction they wished Gympie to head in.

"Whatever the people decide I'll be happy with."