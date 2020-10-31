ELECTION LIVE: Bookies have Labor to win chaotic election

Voters get caught in the rain at Mansfield State School. Pics Tara Croser.

Welcome to The Courier-Mail's election day live blog.

Queenslanders are heading to the polls to decide if Labor will win another term or if the LNP will topple them from power in what pundits expect will be one of the most closely fought elections in decades.

We'll be bringing you all the colour from the polling booths and then tonight, The Courier-Mail and Sky News will be the first to call the winners of the seats and we'll bring you in-depth analysis as the count unfolds

Polls close, counting starts on storm-battered election day

The polls have closed on what was a chaotic and stormy day for Queensland's state election.

Hail pelted much of the state's south east, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of "life threatening storms".

But political leaders were also forced to shield themselves from impassioned volunteers at voting booths as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk copped a spray from an LNP supporter.

Ms Palaszczuk is hoping to become the first woman to be re-elected for a third term, while Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is fighting to force a change of government in the Sunshine State.

A smiling Ms Palaszczuk waved at locals as she walked out of the Inala polling site before the volunteer started berating her as she walked away.

"209,000 people out of work Premier. It's about time it stopped. Open the borders," the man can be heard yelling to Ms Palaszczuk.

Bookies have Labor to win minority government

With less than 40 minutes until polls close, late betting money is backing a Labor minority to rule Queensland after Saturday's election.

Betting agency Sportsbet at lunchtime on Saturday had a Labor minority at $1.95 - days after the odds were just $1.73 for a Labor majority, compared to $4 for a Labor minority.

The odds for an LNP minority stand at $2.75, whereas that of an LNP majority is at $10.

Punters have Labor as the next government either way, with odds of $1.20 compared to the LNP's $4.

Voting booths lose power in multiple locations

Volunteers at Crestmead, Kingston, Marsden and Burrowes polling booths are telling voters to go elsewhere if possible after booths lost power following the storm.

More than 30,000 homes across the southeast have lost power as a result of the storms.

Massive Greens vote predicted in two seats

The Greens are on track to record 40-plus per cent of the primary vote in South Brisbane and the Indooroopilly-based seat of Maiwar, the party's Queensland strategist, Max Chandler-Mather, says.

The party should clinch 39-43 per cent in South Brisbane and up to 42 per cent in Maiwar, based on field campaign data.

Premier issues wet weather warning

Annastacia Palaszczuk has reminded drivers not to try crossing flooded roads, as wild storms smash the southeast.

An emergency alert has now been issued for Woodridge, Beenleigh, Southport and Coomera, in addition to a number of suburbs west of Brisbane that were subject to an alert earlier this afternoon.

Ms Palaszczuk tweeted this afternoon for drivers to be careful on the roads.

"Please everyone pay attention to the warnings and stay safe," she tweeted.

- Thomas Morgan

Ute careens into volunteers' tent

Election volunteers came within centimetres of serious injury after a vehicle crashed into their gazebo in front of Baree's polling station, just north of Mount Morgan this afternoon.

LNP campaign volunteer Lauren Clein said she arrived just after the crash occurred at the Baree School of Arts on Razorback Rd, around 1pm.

When she pulled up at the polling station, she saw a utility which was "fully under" a gazebo shared by LNP and One Nation volunteers.

Witnesses described the crash to her saying a vehicle had come around the corner and that the driver had experienced a "medical episode".

She said a parked ute had been pushed into the gazebo by the impact of the crash.

"It narrowly missed one of Tracie Newitt's volunteers. He was having a cup of tea and a sandwich for lunch," Ms Clein said.

"It probably missed him by less than a metre. It destroyed a gazebo and a table.

"They are saying it was a medical episode - there aren't any brake marks whatsoever."

She said the car was badly damaged by the crash and the driver was taken away by paramedics to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the driver had been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital.

Due to the back pain experienced by the driver, paramedics were expected to transfer them to Rockhampton Hospital for X-rays as a "spinal precaution".

Queensland Police said they were sending officers to the hospital to interview the driver about the crash.

- Leighton Smith

Wild weather pummels poll day

Greens Maiwar MP Michael Berkman with one of the golf ball-sized hailstones which fell at Fig Tree Pocket moments ago.

Pro-choice protester applauded

A Toowong woman has protested against an anti-abortion sign plastered on a truck which tells voters to "put Greens last".

The sign on the truck has an image of a baby and reads "the Greens supported Labor's abortion up to birth laws".

Greens MP for Maiwar Michael Berkman shared an image on Twitter of a woman protesting the sign with her own hand written sign.

"Ignore this truck… Church & State need to get out of my uterus," her sign reads.

Mr Berkman applauded the young protester, writing: "MASSIVE shout out to this Toowong resident countering the disgusting anti-abortion truck parked outside the voting booth with her own sign.

"Unashamedly pro-choice."



- Sophie Chirgwin

Youth crime to the fore in Redcliffe

An aerial sign saying 'Vote Labor Out Justice 4 Angus' has been spotted above Redcliffe today.

The sign is referring to Clontarf teen Angus Beaumont who was murdered by two teens at Redcliffe earlier this year.

Youth crime has been one of the biggest issues in the seat of Redcliffe this year.

The LNP have announced tough policies targeting young offenders including changes to the bail act.

Labor have promised to establish two mobile police beats on the Peninsula as well as 150 extra police for the region.

The LNP candidate is Kerri-Anne Dooley.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has held the seat since the 2014 by-election.





- Erin Smith



'Quietest' poll day in memory

Of five electorates visited on Brisbane's south and bayside, only one, Stretton, reported voter numbers anywhere approaching what is considered the 'norm'.

Stretton MP Duncan Pegg, who won the seat for Labor in 2015, said there were as many as 100 people lined up early at Stretton State College to cast their vote early, bucking a trend of most booths only reporting 20 - 30 early birds lined up before 8am.

Mr Pegg attributed this to several causes, the most prominent being the prevalence of dual nationals in his electorate - ordinarily, many of them would vote postal due to their being overseas, but since the COVID-19 shutdown, they have returned home and are casting their vote in person.

At Mansfield State School, one of two marginal Brisbane seats, alongside Aspley, the LNP has poured significant resources into to knock off a sitting member, volunteers outnumbered voters by three-to-one at times.

Voters at this booth could expect to have an elbow bump with Labor MP Corrine McMillan, former Labor MP Phil Reeves, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Federal Bonner MP Ross Vasta, LNP candidate Janet Wishart and Greens candidate Rob Walter.

In the early afternoon at Macgregor State School, in the seat of Toohey, five desultory volunteers loitered on the leafy path leading to the school building hosting the booths, as single voters trickled in every few minutes.

Labor volunteer Trent Boyce, on his third campaign in Macgregor, said it's the "quietest" he'd ever seen it.

Another volunteer, Ben Kelly, handing out cards for the LNP, was asked whether he missed the atmosphere of 'democracy' sausage sizzles.

"I can get that at Bunnings," he replied.

- Alex Treacy



Bluey learns about the democracy sausage

Bluey has officially eaten a democracy sausage to celebrate Election Day.

The hit Brisbane-made kids TV show, available on ABC iView, launched a special episode today called "Circus".

The episode comes at a fitting time for Queenslanders who have today lined up at polling booths to cast their vote on who will lead the state, and a perfect time for parents to teach their kids about voting.

It featured much-loved animated blue heeler pup Bluey, her sister Bingo, mum Chilli and dad, Bandit walking through a field with the Mt Coot-tha summit behind them and plenty of candidate signs of different parties.

Chilli explains that it is voting day, and they must pick one of the people on the signs to "be the boss".

When Bluey says not to pick someone because she "doesn't like his smile", Chilli says: "You don't vote for someone based on what they look like, you vote for someone who will be the best boss".

The episode shows queues to vote, and of course the beloved democracy sausage sizzle - the best part of voting.

Bluey has become a phenomenon internationally, and was created in Brisbane by animator Joe Brumm, produced by Ludo Studio in Fortitude Valley.

- Sophie Chirgwin

Westside voter numbers down

There were bigger queues in shopping centre car parks, but that didn't stop democracy sausages and garage sales across Brisbane westside seats today.

Most westside booths reported much lower numbers of voters than in previous elections.

The crowds were instead at shopping centres including at Ashgrove and Paddington where it took up to 20 minutes to exit car parks.

But the Bardon Girl guides still did a steady trade all morning in snags and handmade crafts at their stall at the Lavalla Centre polling booth in Paddington.

Across the road, the Lions' garage sale was also doing steady trade.

Greens Maiwar candidate Michael Berkman, who stopped off to vote at Rainworth State School in Bardon, and the Greens' candidate in Cooper, Katinka Winston-Allom, appeared to be doing well judging by the number of voters holding their how-to-vote cards.

Party strategist Max Chandler-Mather tipped a convincing victory in Maiwar, where he said Mr Berkman's primary vote could reach as high as 40-plus per cent.

Mr Berkman's main rival, former Channel 10 reporter and LNP candidate Lauren Day, said however there was great energy for her party.

"We're getting good feedback. We will fight until the very last to win back Maiwar,'' she said.

"I feel so lucky and grateful for the team I've got and I just got texted by Deb Frecklington, so I've been very well supported.''

The seat, formerly called Indooroopilly, was held by the LNP's Scott Emerson until Mr Berkman's shock, narrow victory in 2016.

Over in the blue ribbon seat of Moggill, LNP incumbent Dr Christian Rowan said there was a noticeable drop in Labor support.

"It feels very positive and strong for the LNP here,'' Dr Rowan said.

He voted at Pullenvale State School, where he said there was a steady stream of voters but numbers were down on previous years.

"It is clear a lot more people voted early or lodged postal votes,'' he said.

- Brendan O'Malley

Toohey: Where are the punters?

At Macgregor State School in Toohey, held by Labor MP Peter Russo on a safe margin of 10 per cent, the few volunteers outnumber the even fewer voters.

Labor volunteer Trent Boyce said this is his third election handing out how-to-vote cards at Macgregor, and this is the quietest it's ever been.

Even at 8am in the morning, typically the busiest time, the line barely made it down the leafy path leading to the booths, where usually it would reach the school gate and beyond.

"There's usually a bit more flow through the day," he said.

LNP volunteer Ben Kelly, a lifelong campaigner, said he expected even fewer voters as the storm blew over.

When asked if he missed the atmosphere provided by 'democracy' sausage sizzles, he replied that he could "get that feeling at Bunnings".

- Alex Treacy

Volunteers forced to take shelter

Returning officer for Macalister David Gardner has given volunteers at Beenleigh a reprieve from the storm relaxing the 6m exclusion zone.

Under the easing, volunteers can enter the voting building while it is raining or hailing but must not hand out how to vote cards, cover their campaign shirts and not talk politics inside.

Mr Gardner said as soon as the storm passes, they will be outside again.

Macalister candidate Juid van Manen welcomed the move and said the safety of volunteers was of utmost importance.

- Judith Kerr





Southern Downs voters want to 'get back on track'



It could be a while before the results of today's Southern Downs state election are confirmed, if polling turnout is anything to go by. At WIRAC, both LNP and ALP party representatives Jacque Kruger and Mathew Smith said numbers had been "slow but steady" this morning -something they attributed to early voting and postal votes.

It is estimated more than 100,000 Queenslanders voted prior to today due to coronavirus fears. Those who did show up though had their priorities straight with coronavirus playing a huge part in decision making this election.

Warwick resident Ryan Moore said he would be voting for whoever could provide job security. "I don't want anyone losing their jobs so that's my main reason for voting," he said. "Definitely coronavirus is affecting it all."

Teacher Shannon Sinnot said the pandemic had been a huge obstacle in the school year, with unfulfilled promises a demerit for the current State Government.

"Education was my main priority going in," she said.

"We didn't get the pay raise we were promised."

The hard-line stance on borders could also sway local votes, with the region's businesses undoubtedly affected throughout the beginning of the year.

"Never open them until we can make sure," Mr Moore said.

Resident Sharon Ware agreed.

"Oh God yeah. If there's cases around I support border closures but if there's none I mean the country has got to get back on track," she said.

Ms Ware also represented those in the Southern Downs community fed up with both major parties.

"My options aren't real good," she said.

"If you don't like one and you're not fussed on the other one, it's hard to think of who you will go for.

"I just hope they do their job because the people count on them."

One Nation representative Sharron Farnell hoped this would lead voters to other candidates such as One Nation's Southern Downs candidate Rosemary Moulden.

"One can only hope," Ms Farnell said.

"Rosemary has been favourably met and she seems to be a go-getter which is what you need."

- Tessa Flemming



Katter says juvenile crime a top priority in North Queensland

The man who could emerge as the state's power broker was handing out how to vote cards in front of a Mount Isa school this morning, waiting to see if ten years of hard work was about to pay off.

Robbie Katter may well emerge with the balancer of power after today's poll, meaning he can name his own price in return for helping a party form a government.

Katter said his primary focus was on holding his sprawling north west seat of Traeger as well as the two other seats Katter's Australian Party holds in the north.

But the tantalising prospect of redirecting political energy into the Queensland regions was also very much on his mind.

"You do wonder a bit if maybe all the hard work might start coming to fruition,'' he said.



"It has a been a pretty hard slog over ten years trying to build a party, and now we might see some real rewards.''

Katter's father Bob, the federal member for Kennedy, has wide experience in playing a political version of "piggy in the middle'' and kept the nation spell bound for several days as he and two independents negotiated with the Coalition and Labor after the 2010 federal election.

Katter junior is open about his laundry list of demands, and would put an old fashioned youth detention centre in an isolated spot near Kajabbi north of Mount Isa near the top of his list if he emerges as the power broker.

That detention centre has been specifically designed as a response to juvenile crime in north Queensland cities which is a key election issue, especially in Townsville electorates.

But the KAP will also force any party seeking power into making a range of commitments on water infrastructure projects across regional Queensland to spark a resurgence in agriculture.

And the KAP will also demand the state build the Galilee Basin rail line to open up mining rather than watch Indian coal miner Adani build and own it.

""The thing is, a lot of what we want is about wealth generation, '' Katter, who gathered with extended family at the Mount Isa Hotel last night for a family dinner, said.'

"We are not about building big stadiums in Mount Isa or tunnels in Brisbane but about generating revenues that will eventually benefit the whole state.

"Brisbane people might find they get as much out of it as we do.''

-Michael Madigan

Gold Coast: Border a 'big issue'

Voters have been in short supply at southern Gold Coast polling booths through the early afternoon.

Volunteers have frequently outnumbered voters at booths.

Labor's currumbin candidate Kaylee Campradt was at Elanora State High School and said she was "feeling good" in her battle to unseat rookie LNP MP Laura Gerber.

While the incoming wet weather has kept some voters away, other have told the Bulletin that numbers have been down all day, with figures showing more than 60 per cent of the electorate had pre-polled.

"I've never seen it this quiet on Election Day," an experienced political campaigner told the Courier-Mail this afternoon.

"The Labor vote has been strong in some seats, there could be an upset in Coomera.

"The border has been the big issue - a lot of people who would normally vote Liberal are flirting with voting Labor because they are happy with what has happened.

"Conversely there are other voters who would normally vote Labor who own businesses and are considering going Liberal. It's really divided."

- Andrew Potts

Police called over racist ruckus in Townsville

A Townsville man who was making "racist comments" at a voting booth has been carted away by police.

In a fiery exchange caught on camera by Sky News, the man is seen heckling Katter's Australian Party Townsville candidate Joshua Schwarz, calling him a Nazi.

The man, Pat Coleman, was later taken away by police.

This is not the first time Mr Coleman has caused a ruckus during an election.

At last year's federal election he was arrested and charged with multiple offences after an incident at an early voting centre.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the Mundingburra State School booth earlier this morning over reports there was a man making racist comments and was then taken away.

-Madura McCormack



Bartholomew surfs through campaign day



SURFING legend Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew reckons he's treating election day like a pro surfing tournament.



The former world champion, Labor's celebrity candidate in Burleigh against two-term LNP MP Michael Hart, admitted he faced a tough battle to overcome a 4.85 per cent margin to claim the seat.



"I've competed in a lot of tournaments in my life but I never jinx myself - I always wait for the judges' result," he said.



"I definitely came in as the underdog - the incumbent had a 5 per cent margin and that represents a lot of votes. But it's a different election and I'm hoping that people want to see a bit of change and a new voice for the Gold Coast.



"It's just at the end of the day I feel that me being in this race has made everyone work harder."



Earlier, Mr Hart said Bartholomew had been 'amicable' on the campaign trail but accused Labor of breaking its own rules by placing election marquees and signs inside polling booth grounds.

But Bartholomew campaigners released photos they claimed showed Mr Hart's booth workers also breaking the rules.



One of Mr Hart's volunteers tried to block one of Bartholomew's surfboard-shaped election sign as the Courier-Mail took the surfing great's photo at Palm Beach State School.



Bartholomew also revealed that he actually lived in the neighbouring seat of Currumbin and had cast his vote for Labor's Kaylee Campradt.

-Greg Stolz

'Not from here': PR queen slams inappropriate comment

BRISBANE PR queen Kath Rose said her experience at the voting booth this morning left her "furious".

Ms Rose took to Facebook to share her experience saying she was "so mad" she was "actually shaking".

"I was in the line and a Labor spruiker was talking to the person behind me, trying to make them vote Labor - nothing wrong with that," she wrote.

"BUT he said to this person, "how can you vote for the incumbent, they aren't even from here.

"Yes the incumbent has a gloriously long name and a wonderful international heritage.

"My retort to the spruiker was that unless he was a traditional owner of the land NONE OF US ARE FROM HERE."

-Sophie Chirgwin

Originally published as ELECTION DAY LIVE: Polls set to close within minutes