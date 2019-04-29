Election debates at the Cri and CQU

Former Sunday Mail editor Peter Gleeson is now with Sky News.

SKY News frontman Peter Gleeson will be in Rockhampton today to hold a Capricornia candidates' debate streamed live onto The Morning Bulletin's website.

The event will be held at the landmark Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton with Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce helping Mr Gleeson as co-moderator.

The 30-minute broadcast starts at noon and will include the LNP's sitting member Michelle Landry, Labor's Russell Robertson and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

Some of the issues up for debate are Adani, the future of coal mining in CQ, job creation, cost of living, power prices, fuel costs and the cost of regional airfares.

The Morning Bulletin is also holding a Capricornia candidates' debate/forum at CQUniversity on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

There are nine candidates lining up for this crucial election and most are expected to attend the CQU debate, including the leading contenders.

If you have a question you would like to put to the candidates please send it by email to tmbully@capnews.com.au subject CQU debate, by mail to PO Box 397, Rockhampton 4700 or hand it in at the Bulletin office at 220 Bolsover St (opposite Kern Arcade car park).

Questions can also be sent via our Facebook page when this story is posted there.

The public is welcome to attend the CQUniversity debate at the lecture theatre in Building 5/G.02.

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce (pictured above) will be the moderator.