Rockhampton’s by-election will be held on January 23, 2021. Photo: AAP/Richard Walker
Council News

ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

Timothy Cox
4th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Rockhampton residents will soon elect their next mayor.

Pre-polling will open on January 11; election day is January 23, though final results may not be available for 10 days afterwards.

Voters will have 17 candidates to choose from and may number one, some, or all boxes on their ballot papers.

Below are the candidates in order of their appearance on the ballot, along with stories about them.

This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues in the lead up to polling day.

Russell Claus

Surprising candidate joins the Rockhampton mayoral race

Claus talks red tape, relationships and saving Rocky’s money

Tony Williams

Longtime key Rocky figure to run for mayor

Williams reveals energy and lifestyle policies for election

Bronwyn Laverty-Young

True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

Leyland Barnett

Barnett’s vision for Rocky to ‘prosper in the new year’

Shane Latcham

Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

Latcham lays out mayoral policy priorities

Christian Shepherd

Christian Shepherd joins Rockhampton mayoral race

Dominic Doblo

Doblo officially nominates for mayoral position

Remy McCamley

Beef baron’s grandson in surprise mayoral race nomination

Donna Kirkland

Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

Cherie Rutherford

Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

Rob Crow

Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

Make rocky the sporting capital: Rob Crow’s plan as mayor

Christopher Davies

Introducing Rocky’s youngest mayoral candidate

Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

John Rewald

Well-known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

Brett Williams

Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

Miranda Broadbent

Rocky’s next official mayoral candidate named

Broadbent’s plan to build Rocky a ‘modern future’

Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

Who is Chris Hooper? The man behind the Pineapple nickname

Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

Nyree Johnson

Who is Nyree Johnson and what are her policies?

Mayoral candidate outlines financial policy vision

Leaders gather for development chat led by mayoral candidate

rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021
