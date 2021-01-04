ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

Rockhampton’s by-election will be held on January 23, 2021. Photo: AAP/Richard Walker

Rockhampton residents will soon elect their next mayor.

Pre-polling will open on January 11; election day is January 23, though final results may not be available for 10 days afterwards.

Voters will have 17 candidates to choose from and may number one, some, or all boxes on their ballot papers.

Below are the candidates in order of their appearance on the ballot, along with stories about them.

This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues in the lead up to polling day.

Russell Claus

– Surprising candidate joins the Rockhampton mayoral race

– Claus talks red tape, relationships and saving Rocky’s money

Tony Williams

– Longtime key Rocky figure to run for mayor

– Williams reveals energy and lifestyle policies for election

Bronwyn Laverty-Young

– True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

Leyland Barnett

– Barnett’s vision for Rocky to ‘prosper in the new year’

Shane Latcham

– Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

– Latcham lays out mayoral policy priorities

Christian Shepherd

– Christian Shepherd joins Rockhampton mayoral race

Dominic Doblo

– Doblo officially nominates for mayoral position

Remy McCamley

– Beef baron’s grandson in surprise mayoral race nomination

Donna Kirkland

– Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

Cherie Rutherford

– Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

Rob Crow

– Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

– Make rocky the sporting capital: Rob Crow’s plan as mayor

Christopher Davies

– Introducing Rocky’s youngest mayoral candidate

– Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

John Rewald

– Well-known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

– Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

Brett Williams

– Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

Miranda Broadbent

– Rocky’s next official mayoral candidate named

– Broadbent’s plan to build Rocky a ‘modern future’

Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

– Who is Chris Hooper? The man behind the Pineapple nickname

– Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

Nyree Johnson

– Who is Nyree Johnson and what are her policies?

– Mayoral candidate outlines financial policy vision

– Leaders gather for development chat led by mayoral candidate