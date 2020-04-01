ELECTION: Latest tally for councils around CQ
COUNTING continues to decide who will be elected to represent CQ’s local councils.
The results are arranged by candidate name, number of votes they have received and their percentage of the vote.
Rockhampton Region Mayor
HOOPER, Chris - 11188 31.19 per cent
STRELOW, Margaret - 24686 68.81 per cent
68.47 per cent counted
Division 1 Councillor
LATCHAM, Shane - 2225 - 50.14 per cent
ROBERTSON, Vince - 970 21.86 per cent
ASHTON, Sherrie - 1243 28.01 per cent
64.37 per cent counted
Division 2 Councillor
FISHER, Neil - 3114 - 61.12 per cent
SHUKER, Gavin - 1981 - 38.88 per cent
68.63 per cent counted
Division 5 Councillor
RUTHERFORD, Cherie - 3614 - 61.42 per cent
ANDERSON, Peter - 2270 - 38.58 per cent
72.12 per cent counted
Division 7 Councillor
HORAN, Noeleen - 1611 - 34.19 per cent
KIRKLAND, Donna - 3101 - 65.81 per cent
68.22 per cent counted
Livingstone Shire Mayor
IRELAND, Andy - 8912 - 46.18 per cent
LUDWIG, Bill - 7966 - 41.28 per cent
BURNS, Lynelle - 2420 - 12.54 per cent
75.20 per cent counted
Livingstone Shire Division 1 Councillor
GRICE, Leah - 8377 - 7.73 per cent
TARRATT, Scott Edward - 4649 - 4.29 per cent
KEANALLEY, Athol - 254 - 22.35 per cent
LYNCH, Tanya Elizabeth - 883 - 58.16 per cent
PEACH, Mathew - 478 - 64.42 per cent
WATSON, Rhodes Jason - 8768 - 8.10 per cent
HUTTON, Nigel - 9938 - 9.18 per cent
MATHER, Glenda - 11156 - 10.30 per cent
HONEK, Leo - 5213 - 4.81 per cent
EASTWOOD, Pat - 11753 - 10.85 per cent
BIRD, Stephen - 6774 - 6.25 per cent
FRIEND, Andrea - 9156 - 8.45 per cent
DECMAN, Mike - 2217 - 2.05 per cent
BELOT, Adam - 10830 - 10.00 per cent
SULLY, Keith - 3307 - 3.05 per cent
69.11 per cent counted
Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Mayor
MURGHA, Leslie Vivian - 50 - 20.75 per cent
TOBANE, Roderick - 23 - 9.54 per cent
WEAZEL, Josh - 107 - 44.40 per cent
WILLIAMS, Adrian - 27 - 11.20 per cent
MAJOR, Kylie - 34 - 14.11 per cent
74.62 per cent counted
Banana Shire Division 1 Councillor
WILLIAMS, Jason Patrick - 497 - 50.30 per cent
RAMSEY, John - 491 - 49.70 per cent
61.55 per cent counted
Banana Shire Division 2 Councillor
NEVELL, Colin James - 494 - 41.48 per cent
PENDER, Judith Fay - 697 - 58.52 per cent
66.48 per cent
Central Highlands Regional Division 1 Councillor
DANIELS, Megan - 7404 - 10.58 per cent
BURKE, Kevin - 4133 - 5.90 per cent
BURNS, Joseph - 5914 - 8.45%
FRAWLEY, Bernardine - 4536 - 6.48 per cent
ROLFE, Christine - 6493 - 9.27 per cent
SYPHER, Gai - 5875 - 8.39 per cent
DEIN, Geoff - 4037 - 5.77%
WATKINS, John - 4787 - 6.84 per cent
MORIARTY, Janice - 5880 - 8.40 per cent
MCINDOE, Alan - 5138 - 7.34 per cent
BRIMBLECOMBE, Charlie - 5262 -7.52 per cent
CURTIS, Natalie (Nat) - 5528 - 7.90 per cent
CARPENTER, Anne - 5021 - 7.17 per cent
52.64 per cent counted