ELECTION: Latest tally for councils around CQ

COUNTING CONTINUES: RRC candidates Sherrie Ashton, Donna Kirkland, Cherie Rutherford and Noeleen Horan are keeping an eye on the election results.

COUNTING continues to decide who will be elected to represent CQ’s local councils.

The results are arranged by candidate name, number of votes they have received and their percentage of the vote.

Rockhampton Region Mayor

HOOPER, Chris - 11188 31.19 per cent

STRELOW, Margaret - 24686 68.81 per cent

68.47 per cent counted

Division 1 Councillor

LATCHAM, Shane - 2225 - 50.14 per cent

ROBERTSON, Vince - 970 21.86 per cent

ASHTON, Sherrie - 1243 28.01 per cent

64.37 per cent counted

Division 2 Councillor

FISHER, Neil - 3114 - 61.12 per cent

SHUKER, Gavin - 1981 - 38.88 per cent

68.63 per cent counted

Division 5 Councillor

RUTHERFORD, Cherie - 3614 - 61.42 per cent

ANDERSON, Peter - 2270 - 38.58 per cent

72.12 per cent counted

Division 7 Councillor

HORAN, Noeleen - 1611 - 34.19 per cent

KIRKLAND, Donna - 3101 - 65.81 per cent

68.22 per cent counted

Livingstone Shire Mayor

IRELAND, Andy - 8912 - 46.18 per cent

LUDWIG, Bill - 7966 - 41.28 per cent

BURNS, Lynelle - 2420 - 12.54 per cent

75.20 per cent counted

Livingstone Shire Division 1 Councillor

GRICE, Leah - 8377 - 7.73 per cent

TARRATT, Scott Edward - 4649 - 4.29 per cent

KEANALLEY, Athol - 254 - 22.35 per cent

LYNCH, Tanya Elizabeth - 883 - 58.16 per cent

PEACH, Mathew - 478 - 64.42 per cent

WATSON, Rhodes Jason - 8768 - 8.10 per cent

HUTTON, Nigel - 9938 - 9.18 per cent

MATHER, Glenda - 11156 - 10.30 per cent

HONEK, Leo - 5213 - 4.81 per cent

EASTWOOD, Pat - 11753 - 10.85 per cent

BIRD, Stephen - 6774 - 6.25 per cent

FRIEND, Andrea - 9156 - 8.45 per cent

DECMAN, Mike - 2217 - 2.05 per cent

BELOT, Adam - 10830 - 10.00 per cent

SULLY, Keith - 3307 - 3.05 per cent

69.11 per cent counted

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Mayor

MURGHA, Leslie Vivian - 50 - 20.75 per cent

TOBANE, Roderick - 23 - 9.54 per cent

WEAZEL, Josh - 107 - 44.40 per cent

WILLIAMS, Adrian - 27 - 11.20 per cent

MAJOR, Kylie - 34 - 14.11 per cent

74.62 per cent counted

Banana Shire Division 1 Councillor

WILLIAMS, Jason Patrick - 497 - 50.30 per cent

RAMSEY, John - 491 - 49.70 per cent

61.55 per cent counted

Banana Shire Division 2 Councillor

NEVELL, Colin James - 494 - 41.48 per cent

PENDER, Judith Fay - 697 - 58.52 per cent

66.48 per cent

Central Highlands Regional Division 1 Councillor

DANIELS, Megan - 7404 - 10.58 per cent

BURKE, Kevin - 4133 - 5.90 per cent

BURNS, Joseph - 5914 - 8.45%

FRAWLEY, Bernardine - 4536 - 6.48 per cent

ROLFE, Christine - 6493 - 9.27 per cent

SYPHER, Gai - 5875 - 8.39 per cent

DEIN, Geoff - 4037 - 5.77%

WATKINS, John - 4787 - 6.84 per cent

MORIARTY, Janice - 5880 - 8.40 per cent

MCINDOE, Alan - 5138 - 7.34 per cent

BRIMBLECOMBE, Charlie - 5262 -7.52 per cent

CURTIS, Natalie (Nat) - 5528 - 7.90 per cent

CARPENTER, Anne - 5021 - 7.17 per cent

52.64 per cent counted