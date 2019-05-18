Menu
It's 6pm and the polls have closed in the East Coast
Politics

ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

18th May 2019 6:00 PM

IT'S SIX O'CLOCK and polling booths across Flynn are now closed. Counting has now started to find out who will win the seat of Flynn.

Live Election Results

FEDERAL
2019
Flynn

Gladstone Observer

